Wasn’t that weather last weekend terrific! That was probably the last of it. It was an unexpected chance to make some more progress on an ongoing project. There are small hillsides and slopes all around me, and it was time to tackle the steepest after years of procrastinating.
If 5-foot-tall ragweed didn’t grow there so freely with amaranth (which has no enemy) I would have just let it be. First step was to eradicate the weeds as much as possible with a combo of spray and hand pulling. Then the geo textile material from the disassembled raspberry patch was placed on the hillside and pinned down. That part was done by others, much younger and sure footed. The entire area is about 30 feet by 30 feet.
Saturday the weather was perfect to dig out a pile of 6-by-8-inch wooden posts and start placing them on the hillside. The posts were left over from my plant farm operation and have been patiently waiting in the rushes to be used again. My grandson cut several crooked metal fence posts into 18-inch pieces to be used as stakes to hold the logs in place.
Starting at the bottom, posts were placed on the ground going up the hillside. Some of the work was sketchy as it is very steep. The plan is to fling (with the help of the skid loader) a truck load of shredded bark on the hillside and the logs will help to keep it from sliding down. Yes, some movement is bound to happen. When the bark is in place, the logs will hardly be noticeable.
It’s hard to know what to do with an area so steep when there isn’t room to lengthen out the hill and reduce the grade. Several more logs will be added yet, but hopefully there are enough to keep the fabric in place for now. Another situation where saving junk saved the day. Not one penny for new materials — even bent fence posts can have a new purpose in life. Ground cover plants could also have been an option. However, I have an area less steep that took way too much time over three years to get Nepeta plants established.
Seed talk
Before the seed catalogs arrive, which is sooner every year, let’s chat about seeds a bit.
Naturally, the early bird gets the seeds of choice, the procrastinator gets what is left. Unless you have a huge garden, ordering smaller packets is best.
The Federal Seed Act, which was established in 1939, requires that a number of facts are listed on each seed packet. The germination test rate is one of the most important for the above average gardener like us.
The germ test must be within 12 months of the sale time. The germ rate is the percent of seeds that germinated (sprouted) when tested. Each year after purchase, the germ rate may decrease as you store seeds from year to year. A germ rate of 80% would of course mean that for every 10 seeds you plant, 8 will likely germinate and become a plant.
When the leftover seeds in the pack are a year older, perhaps the germ rate may be 70%. January and February are good times to check the germs rates on your stored seed. Most seeds will germ if left in a damp paper towel for several days. You don’t want to wait until May to find out your seeds are no longer viable. Just testing a few should give you a reasonable idea, also a fun kid project.
When I have seeds that are getting old, I just plant them thicker and thin out if I need too. If you notice insect activity in your seed packets, it is likely they have destroyed the seeds by eating all the good stuff inside the hull. Likely signs will be webbing or seed crumbs in your packets and empty shell hulls.
Most vegetable seeds are easy to start, as well as many annual flowers like zinnia, cosmos, sunflowers, celosias etc. Perennial seeds can be more challenging and expensive to experiment with. The problem with ordering seeds early is resisting starting them too early. Seeds that should always be started directly in the garden are beans, peas, sweet corn and root vegetables. Vine crops if given proper toning to outdoor weather will do okay as transplants — best if started in the garden.
The winter warkets for the Mankato Farmers’ Market will be held 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee.
