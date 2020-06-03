The Blue Earth County Historical Society continues its annual pub crawl this year. This time, however, the pub crawl with take place online through Zoom.
Every year, the historical society tried to plan at least two pub crawls. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to take the tour online.
For the last 10 years, BECHS hosted the crawl which would venture through the historic South Front Street. History-buffs and beer lovers alike would visit Pub 500, The Square Deal and Ummies Bar and Grill.
There was always a desire from those interested in the event to discover other parts of town, or even neighboring counties. But since this is a walking tour, there could only be so many stops.
“It doesn’t really work out well,” Heather Harren, BECHS’ communications and archives manager, said.
This year, that’ll change. The virtual tour gives the historical society an opportunity to check out bars in Lake Crystal, Cambria, Amboy, Good Thunder, and later on in the summer, some local wineries.
“It’s a great way to get history out there and encourage people to grab their favorite alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) beverage and join in on some bit of history.”
Each pub crawl has always had a crowd — anywhere from 30 to 45 people — and this will give anyone a chance to join in from the comfort of their home.
Since the 1-hour tour will take place online, it gives the historical society a platform to reach up to 100 people.
BECHS offers three summer classes, with the first one beginning next Thursday at 7 p.m. This month they will focus on pubs located in Blue Earth County. The tour also provides times to break into smaller groups for discussions on the bars presented, and others located in Blue Earth County.
From the other events — pre-pandemic — Harren noticed that those who attended the crawl were excited to reminisce.
“People remember the businesses that were once there,” Harren said.
As the tour guides discuss the history of each property, some people are reminded of what used to stand in perhaps an open space.
“Who doesn’t like to sit around with friends over a pint?”
Those interested can register online at blueearthcountyhistory.com/event and costs only $10 per household to join.
