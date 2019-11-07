When you think about it, deciding as a high school theater program to roll out “Pride and Prejudice” — based on the Jane Austen book that came out a bajillion years ago — seems like a risky move.
Old English dialogue, period costumes … It’s not exactly “High School Musical,” right?
Except that — while it may not have catchy, Disney-ready musical numbers — there’s a lot to like about the classic play. And the old English dialogue might be one of the best reasons to go see this play at Mankato East High School.
[TO SEE A SHORT VIDEO FROM REHEARSAL, CLICK HERE]
“Pride and Prejudice” is perhaps Austen’s most beloved book. It tells the story of Elizabeth Bennett and her sisters, as they are faced with the family’s dilemma of one of them needing to find a husband to save the family from being left destitute. Along the way, Elizabeth learns life lessons about finding love for the right reasons. It takes place during the Regency Era, the early 1800s, in England.
Seth Honerman, a Minnesota State University graduate student tapped by Mankato East High School to direct its high school actors, has required all 26 cast members to learn the British accent, which makes sense. The play takes place in England, and it would seem a bit silly to adopt the old English costuming (which they’ve done) only to drench it all in the Midwestern “You betcha!” of Minnesota high school students.
Luckily, Honerman is a certified dialect coach (yes, that’s a thing) which means he’s been trained in all manner of dialects that populate the English language, and that includes the ones you’d find in England.
At East, though, Honerman is lucky to be working with a group of students who not only were up to the challenge, but embraced it as well.
“They’re very energetic and enthusiastic,” Honerman said. “They’re also quick learners and are happy to accept feedback.”
Alexa Theobald, who plays Elizabeth, one of the lead characters, said that when she heard the fall play at East would be “Pride and Prejudice,” she didn’t know much about it, other than that it was a classic.
After learning more about it, though, she went into auditions wanting the lead role, which obviously happened. But while learning Elizabeth’s lines wasn’t easy, learning to do them with a British accent wasn’t a problem for her.
“I’ve always been able to do a really good British accent,” the sophomore student said.
Theobald recalls speaking in British accents as a child, mimicking television shows and movies. And speaking of movies, she also recalled producing and starring in her own movie creation as a third-grader, and convincing her older brothers to be in the supporting cast.
“It was called ‘Journey to the Magic,’” she said. “I wrote the script. Did all the editing.”
Tom Bibbee, a junior at East who has been in drama since freshman year, knew right away what he was in for when he learned they’d be doing “Pride.” And he was excited about it. So was mom.
“My mom loves it,” he said. “She said, ‘It’d be awesome if you got Mr. Darcy.’”
Mom’s comment proved prophetic as Bibbee is, indeed, Mr. Darcy, the man with whom, in the play, Elizabeth becomes smitten.
He says he likes that Mr. Darcy’s character isn’t one-dimensional.
“It’s more fun to portray a person with a certain personality to them,” he said.
For senior Jace Hague, this production will give him a chance to step back into a familiar-feeling role. Hague has been in plays each of his four years at East. And in three prior productions, he’s portrayed someone’s dad.
He was a father to the main female character his freshman year in “Dracula”; he was Jane’s father in “Tarzan”; and last year he played a father in “Our Place.”
In “Pride and Prejudice,” he’s Mr. Bennett, the family patriarch, presiding over a home of five daughters and a wife.
“So I already knew how to act fatherly,” he joked. “I like being the dad. It just works with what I’ve played before.”
Hague’s fictional wife in this play is Tatum Jahnke, also a senior. Like the other three, she’s playing the role she wanted to play. She said that as soon as she watched the film version of “Pride and Prejudice,” she knew she wanted to play Mrs. Bennett.
“After seeing how my character was portrayed in that show,” Jahnke said, “I was like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna be fun.’”
All the students said that it naturally will be harder to attract fellow students to a performance of “Pride and Prejudice” than to, say, “Dracula” or “High School Musical.” But they’re urging their fellow students to come and see the hard work they’ve put into learning a classic play and learning a new dialect.
“I have told all of my friends that they have to come,” Theobald said. “But it is kind of hard to sell it.”
Bibbee concurred, but offered a tad more faith in his classmates.
“A lot of people appreciate and support the arts at East,” he said.
“Pride and Prejudice” opens tonight.
