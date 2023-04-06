By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
If you’re delightfully nerdy enough to know what a metadata librarian does, it’s unlikely you have ever drawn a line from there to being a textile artist.
Take a look at the exhibit now on display on the second floor of the Minnesota State University Memorial Library, however, and that connection may become clear. Hear Bobby Bothmann talk about it, and it almost seems obvious.
The exhibit, “Unseen Labor,” is on the second floor, just outside of the Marilyn J. Lass Center for Minnesota Studies, created by University of Massachusetts Amherst librarian Ann Kardos. It seeks to represent the cataloging and metadata work done by contributors such as Bothmann, the catalog and metadata librarian at MSU, and his colleagues in museums and libraries.
“A catalog and metadata librarian is someone who follows international standards to create descriptions of resources like books, DVDs, magazines, anatomy models, digital objects, maps — anything you would have in a library or museum,” Bothmann said.
While that, in itself, doesn’t sound terribly creative, it’s the human element that assures that these descriptions align with what people are likely to search for, he said. Additional information included in descriptions helps achieve good matches for the intended searchers.
These essential librarians work behind the scenes, thus the exhibit name “Unseen Labor.” The traveling exhibit finds a home where these folks work, having been at UMass Amherst and the Memorial Library in Newfoundland. Next stops are Los Angeles and Fresno, California.
Bothmann has two textile pieces included in the exhibit. While he had done a lot with sewing and crocheting, he said this was his first time stitching.
He’s now teaching himself how to do an embroidery portrait of his late Norwegian elkhound, and he intends to create more work while on sabbatical next year.
He taught himself through books and YouTube videos, completing much of the work during Zoom calls “The Literary Guild,” the self-titled participants in his professional organization.
The first is called “I Werk $2 Homoit Up!” It’s a play on the gay slang term “werk,” which means “work,” “cool” or “great.” “$2 homoit” is a technical code used on vocabulary terms from Homosaurus, an international vocabulary of terms related to LGBTQIA+ resources.
The second, “651 $a Minnesota,” represents the work he does for the Marilyn J. Lass Center for Minnesota Studies, a collection of books about Minnesota by Minnesotans.
“I used French knots in various shades of green to represent the coniferous and deciduous forests, and feature stitches in shades of brown for the prairies,” Bothmann said. He also included the state bird, the loon, and tree, as well as acknowledging the ancestral lands of the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples.
“All of these choices are thoughtful and intentional, and can be seen as a metaphor for the cataloging work I do every day.”
In addition, he said that the title “Unseen Labor” has several messages packed within.
Librarianship is still seen as a woman-dominated discipline, just like textile work. And textile art is often called “crafting,” giving the connotation that it is more of a hobby and, therefore, less than “art.” Similarly, librarianship and cataloging are not often seen as the academic pursuits they are, again because of gender, he noted.
“As catalogers, we follow a lot of rules and standards, just as stitchers follow standard methods for a variety of stitches. And just as a stitcher can make some variations on stitches for creative needs, catalogers can bend or break the rules for user needs,” he said.
Just as machines can duplicate the appearance of quality cataloging but not the subtle nuances, machines can create textiles that are “less” because they lack the minor flaws and intentional alterations from perfection that are a part of the human creation.
“If we do our work well as textile artists, you won’t notice tiny flaws — unless you’re a stitcher. If we do our work well as catalogers, you as a user won’t notice because you will find the things you are looking for,” he said.
