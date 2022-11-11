No matter who won last week’s election in any of the 10 billion elections across the country, I think everyone is happy Nov. 8 has come and gone, mainly because now we can stop watching all those ad campaigns around the clock.
How many months has it been since the latest spate of political commercials began airing? It feels like an eternity, although in reality it was probably more like only 200 years. Thank goodness it will be a while before another major election and, at least for now, we can go back to regular ads for car insurance.
Political ads are not only boring, they’re so often nasty. Watching most political ads makes me feel like I’m standing too close to a spitball fight and can’t avoid getting pelted with saliva.
The more vicious the ads are, the less likely I am personally inclined to vote for the mudslinging candidate. What I am inclined to do is turn off the television and take the dogs for a walk in the great outdoors where, thankfully, political lawn signs don’t come equipped with sound. Yet.
Toss in the fact that many candidates don’t share which party they belong to in commercials or print ads, although that isn’t usually too hard to figure out, and the result is confusion mixed with annoyance and sprinkled with contempt. I know the average constituent could do a little digging on her own, but that sounds a lot like work so it’s probably not going to happen.
Political ads also make me want to turn off the cable and put in a DVD of Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” a movie that always make me wonder why life can’t imitate art when it’s a good movie as opposed to, say, “Halloween 99 – Michael Myers Gets Medicare.”
I have to say I admire anyone who goes into politics these days although I don't understand why anyone would. You can kiss your family, your free time and any spare cash you might have lying around goodbye the second you toss your hat into the political ring.
And you’d better start growing a mighty thick skin along the lines of a rhinoceros if you’re thinking of going down the political road because it’s going to get pierced a lot.
It would help if you were born under the sun sign of Leo. Call me delusional (and you won't be the first), but have you ever noticed how many Leos go into politics and performing? Bill Clinton and Mick Jagger to name just two. Leos like the limelight and that light can't get much glarier than when you run for office.
I like to think people who go into politics do it out of a strong sense of civic duty and I do believe that’s true for some of our politicians. Then there are the ones who do it out of a strong sense of ego and I also believe that’s true for some of our politicians.
Not that it matters now. The winners are getting ready to take or remain in office and the losers are getting ready to run again.
I realize “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” wouldn’t make it in today’s world. At best, the world portrayed in that movie would be considered quaint, but out of touch with current realities.
Maybe so, but even though Mr. Smith was an idealistic, naïve dreamer, he was also an optimist which is something we need more than ever.
Where is Jimmy Stewart when you need him?
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.