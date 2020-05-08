Haikus, man. Why are they so hard to do?
They were at least for me when I was in Ms. Scottard’s second grade class. I couldn’t tell you what the haiku was about. All I remember is having to re-do it over and over and over again because I couldn’t get the concept down. And I remember Ms. Scottard said that it wasn’t a haiku, and it was terrible, but she’ll put it up on the wall, anyway. As if she had done me a favor.
Yeah, I’m still salty about it.
That haiku haunted me for weeks, it seemed. We had to pass the wall covered in the poems and flowers each time we went to art class. And to go to lunch. And each time we’d walk to and from the library. Pure shame would flood my body, even at 9 years old.
It was just a reminder that I had failed and was pitied.
I swore off writing from that day forward. I hated it. I wanted to be a scientist, or something, so screw writing, right?
Well … turns out I’m terrible at math, too. That was thrown right out the window. Dang.
Years passed, and then I discovered Rolling Stone Magazine. At this time, around fourth grade, I began to find my love for music. It wasn’t just listening to it that I loved, though that’d always been my comfort zone. My love for music now included reading about it, and devoting all of my time and energy to musicians, their lives and the stories behind the music.
I thought, “Man, how cool would it be to become a music journalist?” What better job in the world than to be able to sit down and converse with someone who’d touched you and a million others with their music? At this point, I wanted to become a music journalist. Though Ms. Scottard’s voice still haunted me.
Then fifth grade came. Mrs. Schlomann. Boy, where would I be if it weren’t Mrs. Schlomann? She somehow figured out that I wanted to write for a living some day. And I know that at some point I had told her I wanted to be a music journalist for Rolling Stone.
Not once did she say, “Really? Rolling Stone?” or “You’ll never be able to achieve that,” or “Your haiku is terrible.”
Instead, she nurtured that budding passion. She’d read the poetry I’d write — she even posted it on the classroom’s door once. Mrs. Schlomann also had us make a “writer’s notebook” in which we wrote notes about things we’d learn in class — grammar, techniques, etc. This tool has lived with me since 2005. I must have a dozen of those notebooks over the years.
And she’d give me feedback on my journal entries, which were angsty and terrible, but she still read them. She even took me and another classmate to a writing workshop during a school day at Bethany Lutheran College. She alone made me feel like a career in writing wasn’t far fetched and even as a fifth grader, she’d made me feel like a valued writer.
I’m not sure if I ever had the opportunity to appropriately thank her for all she had done, but the pandemic had me thinking about all the teachers like Mrs. Schlomann.
These teachers are a treasure in the educational system. They take the time to learn about their students and their interests in order to encourage and foster a love of education. Their hard work sometimes goes unnoticed, but I’d like to take a moment to thank them.
These caring educators have been given the task of continuing their work from home. Some of us can work from home without much trouble. But teachers are still in charge of educating the next generation of professionals.
I can only imagine how difficult that can be. The desire and need to care for these students — educationally and emotionally — is still within these teachers. However, the job has become more difficult, as they attempt to continue their relationships with students virtually.
When the time comes, when we’re back in a normal situation, I hope educators get their thank-yous. They deserve that much.
Shout out to the other awesome teachers in my life: The Jankes who taught me professionalism and “if you’re early you are on time, if you’re on time you are late.”; Mr. Strukel who taught me a passion for history and politics; Mrs. Berkeland, who taught me that blacks need to match and who made every first period of my high school career worth going to; Mrs. Paris, who was the only teacher who made mathematics fun. And Ellen Mrja, who taught me all I know about journalism.
And ultimately, thank you to all the teachers pulling through to continue teaching kids right now.
You guys are MVPs.
