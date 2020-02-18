On this episode of FreepCast we have our first return guest. Fellow editor Shane Frederick joins us to talk hockey. We dig deep into how the current Maverick men's hockey campaign is going.
We also spend some time — maybe a little too much time — on a little thought experiment I came up with. We comb over all the rosters going back 20 years and come up with who we think was the best player at each jersey number. It was FUN! I knew it would be. Follow Shane on Twitter @puckato. While you're at it, follow ME on Twitter @FreePressRobb.
