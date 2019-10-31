If You Go

What: "Into The Woods"

Where: The Anderson Theatre at Gustavus Adolphus College

When: Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. as well as Nov. 3 at 2 p.m

Details: Tickets may be purchased online at www.gustavustickets.com. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors.

Parental discretion is advised; some material may

be disturbing to young children.