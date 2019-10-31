The audience at Gustavus Adolphus College’s new musical will be going into the woods. Literally.
This version of “Into The Woods” is unlike many renditions done before in the area for many reasons, one of the most obvious being the unique set.
“It’s another example of Gustavus giving the theater department a lot of artistic license to perform on stage,” said Jayden Luikens, the actor playing Jack. “We’ve got this really imposing set that really encroaches into the audience. You get the sense that this set has bust in from the back of the theater.”
Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” begins its run tonight in Gustavus’ Anderson Theatre, boasting an on-stage cast of 22 students.
The set, though, might be one of the most impressive parts of the show. The story takes place in an old, crumbling building from the Baroque era. The set makes for a flexible space, diminishing the barriers of outside and inside. The catch is: This set created a limited amount of seats available inside the theater.
There will be some restricted-view seating sold at half price. Those wishing to see the show are advised to get their tickets early, as only around 100 per performance will be sold.
Although the set limits the number of seats available, cast members are still excited to present this show.
“The set is spooky in the best way possible. It really adds to the story. It really heightens the feelings and themes that come through the stage. It’s just beautiful to look at,” said Ryan Huxford, the actor playing Rapunzel’s Prince.
“Into The Woods” is the story of many fairy tales coming together and converging into one big story. Many characters meet in the woods and they all want something. They end up getting what they want and believe they’ll live happily ever after. That is, until the second act comes around.
“I like this show because I believe that it attacks the expectation that forever after is attainable or forever happiness is attainable. I appreciate that lesson it teaches,” Luikens said.
MacCarthy agreed.
“Ultimately, it really is about finding (what you need) in you, rather than outside of you,” MacCarthy said.
For this reason, MacCarthy and the actors believe that this show is relatable to everyone.
“There’s so many layers in the story that I think everyone can find something that will resonate with their own experience,” MacCarthy said.
“I think people should come to this show because there are many moments in this show that you hear something a character says or feel something the character feels and you connect with them,” Huxford said.
Even the actors are able to relate to their characters’ journeys.
“I graduated in December. I personally feel as if I’m going into the woods, myself,” Luikens said.
The set isn’t the only thing making this show stand out.
“I feel that this show is unique because we bring new interpretations to traditional characters. It allows students to put their own stamp on their characters,” Huxford said.
Gustavus’ theater department is known for bringing in actors with varying experiences and backgrounds in theater into their shows. Since this show is an ensemble piece at its core, there are many actors playing multiple different parts.
Two in particular stand out.
“Ryan and I, we also actually are roommates,” Luikens said.
The two have also been together in about four different productions at the college. Their goal is to push one another to create the best product possible.
Not only have the two actors worked together multiple times, but they have also worked with MacCarthy multiple times since they first came to Gustavus as freshmen.
Huxford said MacCarthy pushes him to work harder and broaden his horizons.
“Henry has always had a great ability to give you enough space to learn, but also point out what’s not working,” Luikens said.
Lastly, this show is the more violent version of the famous musical. Characters have their eyes plucked out, are squashed by giants and more.
“I think (the audience) can expect something they haven’t seen before. It’s unlike any show I’ve seen and more specifically, it’s unlike any ‘Into the Woods’ before,” Luikens said.
Despite the darkness of the show, the music helps the characters grow and better understand these ideas. Unlike many other musicals, the characters in this one live through the music instead of pausing the story to sing a song.
“I like the music. I like how well it develops the characters emotionally through the music,” MacCarthy said.
MacCarthy believes the music director for the show, Holly Kaderlik, is to thank for this aspect.
“She is wonderful to work with mainly because she knows how to make the music fun to learn and fun to practice, but she also knows how to lay down the law with expectations. It leads to the most productivity, I believe,” Huxford said.
Although the music does lighten the show, parental discretion is advised as some material may be disturbing to young children. This show is truer to the Brothers Grimm fairy tales than the Disney fairy tales many are used to.
