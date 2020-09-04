There’s a lot of talk right now about college students wanting to be on campus so they can enjoy the college “experience.” When I was in college, we didn’t call it an experience. We called it fun bordering on idiocy.
“Animal House” came out the fall I went away to school, and my new pals and I quickly took it on as our personal road map for what college should look like. Thinking back on the things we did and how incredibly dumb we were makes me marvel that I’m sitting in my recliner right now tapping this out on my laptop.
There was the time our dorm went on a hayride to some godforsaken forest where, eventually, most of the people from the dorm left the same way they arrived — on the back of a hay wagon. Not my pals and me.
We stayed at a party going on at a house in that godforsaken forest, a house that in retrospect could have easily been used as the set for any slasher movie co-starring female college students and butcher knives. The party was hosted by total strangers who looked like they were sent directly from central casting as the next generation of the Manson gang. Thankfully, nothing happened, and we were given a ride home unscathed around 2 a.m., but really, who does that kind of thing?
A lot of us back in those far more naive days.
Then there was the cafeteria food. While many of my classmates turned up their noses at what was served in the cafeteria, I was delighted by the idea of three squares a day, cooked by someone else with dishes washed by yet another someone else.
Who cared if we had Mystery Meat a few nights a week and the coffee had all the robustness of boiled rocks? Needless to say, I was first in line whenever it was country fried steak night. Also needless to say, I put on the Freshman Fifteen by Halloween. Does that count as an experience?
I have to say my freshman year was a lot of fun, but by the time June rolled around, my GPA was in the sub-basement of academia. My Freshman Fifteen was threatening to turn into the Freshman Forty thanks to my dorm floor’s discovery of Boone’s Farm apple wine. And even though my friends and I never put a horse in any university administrator’s office, the line uttered by Faber College president in “Animal House” that “fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life” hit a little too close to the truth to be comfortable.
I went home for the summer and faced parents who were furious with me for wasting their tuition money as well as a wardrobe of shorts and tank tops that no longer fit.
I remember one professor (I matured a bit and actually attended classes regularly the following fall) saying that there are no days and nights or weeks or months or years in a person’s life. As soon as we are born, everything is one long moment from then on out until we die. At the time I thought she was off her rocker since it was obvious there were months in a year — how else would we know when the new fall season of television started?
But in retrospect I can see her point. All of life is an experience, the little mundane things like having your first cup of coffee of the day, and the major things, like a wedding or open-heart surgery.
Chasing an experience is an interesting concept because what exactly makes an experience an experience? I suspect that when people say they want the college experience or the prom experience or the childbirth experience, they’re focusing only on the good times they want to remember forever (so maybe nix the childbirth experience).
There are plenty of experiences most of us would choose to forget, including the removal of wisdom teeth, that time you tripped on a mic cord and fell during your high school graduation ceremony, and most parent-teacher conferences.
I don’t mean to knock younger people wanting to have their college experiences. That’s a perfectly normal desire. But at the same time, I think it would be wise for them to remember they’re at college for a degree, not an endless round of keggers.
Take it from someone who spent far too long getting her GPA out of the gutter. You’re paying big bucks to be there, kids. Make it count.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
