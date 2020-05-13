(As sung by Milo Bobbins, copyright 2020 Peter L. Steiner)
Disinfectant wipes, please, I said as I did ease
My way into the grocery store;
I had hopes they’d re-issue some new toilet tissue,
Newsprint’s makin’ my cheeks kinda sore.
Every day’s ground-hog day, I get up and I say:
What can I NOT do today?
Wash my hands one more time, drink a Corona with lime
— can beer cure the COVID-19 blues?
We’d been sailin’ along, the economy strong,
Until somethin’ we can’t even see
Brought us right down, shut down the town,
Made lepers of you and of me;
Now unless you’ve been tested, you could get arrested
Simply for takin’ a stroll!
Cops gave me lots of static, called me asymptomatic,
This pandemic is takin’ a toll!
[chorus]
Now we’re self-quarantining and thoroughly cleaning
every surface in every room; streamin’ Netflix all day,
keepin’ six feet away, stay in touch with our friends via Zoom;
how long will this go on? That’s why I wrote this song,
News is grim, whatever channel you choose.
Get me more P-P-E, ‘cause that might prevent me
From contracting COVID-19 blues.
Happy hour’s all day, ‘long as I can still pay
To have my booze delivered to me.
And I’ve tried to procure some Remdesivir —
Anything that might set me free!
But witch doctors galore, all are tryin’ to score
With fake cures and folderol —
Had a friend name of Fred, who ended up dead
When he tried to inject Lysol.
Wash your hands one more time, try to find one more rhyme,
What else is there to do today?
Yeah, I’m bidin’ my time, not earnin’ a dime — DANG!
RENT was due yesterday!
Wear pajamas all day, my wife says, that’s OK,
There’s nowhere to show your style:
Who needs Prada or Gucci? give me Dr. Fauci!
Seems a cure is gonna take a while.
