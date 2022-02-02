Have you noticed that more and more people seem to be interested in gardening, specifically growing their own food? We are only limited by the size of our planting area and the hardiness zone; we can acquire the skills!
Planting edible shrubs can perform more than double duty in the landscape. A flowering shrub or small tree that has a lot of varieties to choose from is Service Berry – Amelanchier.
This shrub provides spring flowering, fall colored leaves and fruits — a win-win shrub. This shrub has tiny fruits on some varieties and larger fruits like Saskatoon berries on others. Saskatoon berries resemble blueberries in size and appearance and have a blueberry/cherry/vanilla flavor.
Saskatoons are the most commercially cultivated fruit plant in Canada. There are many other types of Service Berry that are popular plants in our region such as Juneberry and Downy Service Berry to name a few. The fruits on these types are smaller and usually picked off by birds. Saskatoons are more difficult to find for purchasing so order early if you want to try them.
Blueberries
A very challenging shrub fruit to grow in our region is blueberries.
Blueberries need acid soil between 4.5-5.5 ph. and, despite what the garden catalog may say, a simple bag of sulfur will not do the trick. The soil ph. around here is about 6.5, nearly neutral soil.
I have made two valiant attempts to grow blueberry plants over the years. I hesitated before my second attempt, but ordered 24 commercial grade plants and tried it again anyway. Yes, this time would be better.
They were planted by the book, using the correct elements, peat moss worked into the planting hole, soil acidifiers, full sun, zone 4 varieties, irrigation lines, etc. The plants survived but never thrived. After four years of little-to-no growth and few if any edible berries, I’d had enough! I personally pulled each plant up with my bare hands, tossed them onto a pile and burned them, and have felt sweet revenge ever since. A little garden rage after those plants wasted my time and space, again!
I used to own and operate a two-acre strawberry farm and I also had a half acre of raspberries, so I did have just a little previous berry growing experience. To blueberries I say: never again, and this time I mean it. If you have had success with blueberries (success defined as healthy, growing, thriving plants and picking loads of berries in this region) then you are an exceptional gardener!
Raspberries
A very easy shrub type fruit to grow is raspberries. Definitely my number one choice, especially for new gardeners.
To have the longest picking season possible, plant some of both types, summer fruiting and fall bearing. The summer fruiting produce berries on a cane that is two years old, then that cane is done. So, every year you need to prune back that year’s fruiting canes, the ones with the obvious fruit receptacles on the tip.
Consequently, every season only about half of your canes bear fruit as the new canes are in their first year. These plants start producing heavy in mid-summer.
Fall-bearing plants are completely pruned back to the ground every fall or early spring, and it regrows an entirely new plant every year, bearing fruit on all the new canes. Heavy fruiting starts later than summer types, but total poundage is the same. They bear fruit until a hard frost, usually surviving a light frost. Plus, by pruning and removing all the canes every fall, this type is less prone to disease as you are removing all of the canes and foliage from the garden every year.
Both types need full sun, well-drained soil and correct spacing. Birds seem to bother fall types less than summer fruiting. As fall sets in, birds are starting to eat more proteins as winter gets closer and more seeds from other plants are available then. Pruning out the canes may seem for some the most challenging task, but not if you remember this – each cane regardless of type only bears fruit once.
So, if a cane has a shriveled fruit receptacle on it where the berry had been, it’s done its job and you can prune it off at or near ground level. Three to five plants per person in the household will provide lots for fresh eating and jam. Or store them in the freezer for winter use.
Remaining dates for the Mankato Farmers’ Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 and 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.