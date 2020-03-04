There was something special about the video Sophia Sulzle picked up at the North Mankato Taylor Library that day.
She was 11-years-old at the time, and had been browsing through the library’s collection of professional ballet and dance videos when she picked up a copy of “Coppélia.”
The ballet, which premiered in 1870, is the story is of a girl (who’s actually a doll) named “Coppélia” who sits on a balcony by a window. She is a dancing doll created by Dr. Coppélius. A man who is engaged to be married sees Coppélia and falls in love with her. Swanilda, the woman Franz is engaged to, becomes jealous and decides to confront Coppélia. It isn’t until she goes into Dr. Coppelius’ house that she realizes the girl is actually a doll. Swanilda then decides to impersonate the doll so that her fiance would fall in love with her instead.
The drama.
Sulzle was captivated not only by the story’s plot, but also by the extravagant costumes, fast-paced music and, of course, the dancing.
For her 11th birthday, Sulzle’s mother had purchased the video for her. She took advantage of owning “Coppélia,” watching it up to five times a year.
“It’s a long ballet … and I would watch different acts," she said.
After a couple of watches, Sulzle began to imitate Swanilda’s dances.
“I was already mimicking some of these movements, but I honestly didn’t start trying to dance it until now,” she said.
Sulzle, now 16, takes her training onto the stage as Swanilda in the Mankato Ballet Company’s own production of “Coppélia.”
“It’s like a dream come true, I had always wanted to be Swanilda,” Sulzle said. “I am very thrilled to be doing this ballet.”
Sulzle has been dancing with the Mankato Ballet Company since she was 5. This will be her first leading role.
Being extremely familiar with the ballet, Sulzle had an advantage. She knew the story, including some of the steps. However, it wasn’t until she rehearsed the ballet with the company that she truly appreciated the video she’d watched so many times as an 11-year-old.
“When you're watching things you don't realize how hard they are,” Sulzle said.
For example, in act one, Swanilda and her friends dance for about six to seven minutes.
“It’s a long chunk (of dancing),” Sulzle said. “It looks really cool on video, but once you get there, it’s so hard. You’re dancing for almost seven minutes, and while you do get a few breaks, you’re right back into the mix.”
And it’s not just dancing. Sulzle said the dancers are also acting. All the while, dancers have to keep their legs straight, complete the different footwork in minimal time and point their toes. Throughout the long routines, they have to keep composure.
“You have to make sure that it’s not noticeable that you’re tired,” Sulzle said. “You still have to act, you still have to push through.”
