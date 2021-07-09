At the dawn of the pandemic, when lockdowns ensued and isolation ran rampant, many turned to music — online.
“Everyone across the earth went to Facebook with their ukes, pianos, guitars — whatever — and it was music all over the internet for a solid three months,” said local musician Colin Scharf. “Music was the first thing that we turned to at the start of the pandemic, at least for me.”
And for some, live music was one of the many things people looked forward to as the world began to search for familiarity re-entering after the pandemic. The Golden Hour concert series, sponsored by KMSU and funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, aims to bring that familiarity back to Old Town Mankato at the Wine Cafe. The series kicks off Saturday with Ian Hilmer and Drivestation with opener Jesse Smith.
The Golden Hour was born out of the tail end of the pandemic, said Scharf, who organized the concert series with Wine Cafe owner Dan Dinsmore. Initially the idea was to create a series bringing in acts from the Twin Cities. They brainstormed names, some that listeners of The Current would perhaps recognize. However, Scharf brought the idea to Scott LeGere, music industry professor at Minnesota State University, who has a vast knowledge in planning big, and smaller, events.
“He said, ‘Don’t go big just yet. Turn that around and go hyper-local,’” Scharf recalls. For musicians, there weren’t open stages to perform on, and some local musicians hadn’t been on a stage for more than a year.
Scharf brought the idea to Dinsmore and landed on bringing local acts to the Wine Cafe’s patio to highlight the rich music scene Mankato has.
Each night will feature two acts — the local headliner and a musician the headliner picked to open the night.
“(The musicians) get to pick who they wanted to share with their audience, and it has turned out to be a cool thing,” Scarf said.
On Saturday night, Ian Hilmer, a Mankato musician veteran, picked Fat Rudy’s frontman, Jesse Smith.
“He’ll play some bluesy music with his beautiful guitars,” Hilmer said. “He’s an old soul.”
Having opening acts for each headliner, rather than one act performing for a three-hour set, is refreshing, Hilmer said. A 45-minute set allows the band to perform its best music. Plus, many of the local headliners are familiar faces in clubs or venues, so having a new face, a new voice, expands the musical palette for the audience.
Hilmer will be performing with his new-old band, Ian Hilmer and Drivestation.
“The band we have this year has members from previous bands,” Hilmer said. “We’re all excited to be back at it.”
Throughout the years, members left to pursue other things in life — workforce, family, etc.
“I can form a band in minutes,” Hilmer joked.
The band’s performed about 10 shows so far and has even committed to a rental spot for rehearsals, future shows (booked out until October) and making a new record.
Like many other musicians during the pandemic, Hilmer found himself online live-streaming concerts for the first time.
“A friend suggested I go online and I did some performances and that helped out a lot,” Hilmer said. “It was strange at first — you can see the comments of people that were enjoying the music and talking to each other — they said it even helped, it was worth it.”
Though there were only a few gigs last year, Hilmer continued to create music (he also didn’t stop working — he runs bulk mail for the USPS). For his online performances, some listeners requested some of his older songs — a form of nostalgia for his fans. But he didn’t mind the quietness at times.
“I was with my family at home — I loved it,” he said. “I didn’t have to travel — I like traveling — but it was nice to not have to go anywhere.”
Hilmer did perform a few outside gigs last year, but he was slightly nervous. Playing live music, many people approach the musician. And during the pandemic, it brought up uneasiness.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, but once I was there, I’d retreat to a neutral zone.”
With the pandemic easing, Hilmer’s at ease performing this weekend with his band.
“My buddy Colin does great events and does really cool things — he’s been a busy boy,” Hilmer said. “And feeding local acts, I think is great. … I’m not nervous at all and, hopefully, the weather holds up and we have a good night.”
Ultimately, as live shows begin to pop up around town and in the metro, everyone’s excited to see live music again. Scharf along with his wife and bandmate, Laura Schultz, noticed the itch for live music in their latest small weekend tour.
“There were three or four people at the end of the show that said, ‘This is our first concert since 2019,’” Scharf said. “There’s something powerful about live music that you just can’t put into words — there’s nothing like being there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.