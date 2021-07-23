MANKATO — The third installment of The Golden Hour hits the Wine Cafe at 7 p.m. Saturday with Stacy K and Poor Lemuel.
Local musician Stacy K, originally from Sleepy Eye, has played music her whole life. She performed with The Johnny Holm Band after being picked from the crowd to belt “I Will Survive.”
After performing with the band for four years, she moved to Minneapolis and began to hone in on her own original music. She has released three albums including five singles. Her music has been featured on The Current, including the song “Long Road,” a song about sobriety.
Opening for Stacy K is local group indie band Poor Lemuel, which consists of Krista Okins (vocals and piano), Ben Scruggs (vocals and guitar), Brent Burg (drummer), Pete Klug (lead guitar) and Gary Downing (bass). The group has two albums, the self-titled debut “Poor Lemuel” from 2015 and their sophomore album “Above The Fray” from 2017.
Take a moment to catch up with Stacy K and check out both groups Saturday.
FREE PRESS: First and foremost, what’s new with you this year?
STACY K: Well, this year Dain (husband) and I will be expecting our third child! So that will be a new dynamic to our crew (due in November). Next week I will start recording a new album, and I am really stoked to be working with Erik Koskinen for this project. My hopes are to release the album in the spring or early summer of 2022.
FP: What kept you busy and entertained during the pandemic?
SK: Our hobby farm Cedar Root Ranch kept me plenty busy with horses, donkeys, chickens, dogs, cats, ducks and goats. Our older kiddos did homeschooling, so I also brought on the role of as they call “learning coach,” all the while juggling the two little ones.
As a family we did kind of seize the opportunity to live, work and travel out of our camper over the summertime out East and then again out West in the fall. The kids celebrated Halloween in California at the ocean, which was pretty awesome experience for me!
FP: What is it like for you to get back out and doing live music?
SK: Getting out and playing live music with good friends is the best form of positive energy restoration I can think of. It’s one of those things that when I am able to be creative, it fills my cup and, in turn, I am a better human to my family — heck probably to the whole human race.
FP: What is something that you enjoy about the Golden Hour and its lineup?
SK: I have enjoyed everything that the Golden Hour has released. I am so very impressed by the coordinating, planning, recording, editing, just all the creative output Colin Scharf has been creating for The Golden Hour. It’s a great concept and I know all of it has taken a ton of time, work and dedication. I am just stoked to be a part of it. It is def a highlight of my summer.
FP: Poor Lemuel will be opening for this set on Saturday. What is something that you’ve enjoyed about their music that people should know?
SK: I’ve always wanted to play a show with Poor Lemuel and I thought asking them to play with me this Saturday was the perfect opportunity to make that happen.
The first time I saw them live was at Solstice a couple years back and I really enjoyed their songwriting style and want to hear it live again! I think if you like John Lennon, you’ll like Poor Lemuel.
FP: Anything else you’d like to add?
SK: I created T-shirts to sell at this show — one showcases my face and the other showcases Moab and Taos, our donkeys. Limited shirts available!
