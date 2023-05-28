I like nature as much as the next person, although I prefer to have a little distance between the great outdoors and myself. I think the best vantage point for enjoying nature is a screened porch with comfy chairs and easy access to a bathroom and the refrigerator.
Three out of four members of our family agree that nature is best observed instead of embraced. The fourth member, son Joe, is the outlier. If I hadn’t been present when Joe was born, I would be convinced his real parents were Paul Bunyan and Amelia Earhart.
When Joe suggested a “short, fun hike” on a recent family getaway, I didn’t want to be a party pooper, but I was dressed for strolling through shops, not tromping around the woods.
“I’m wearing sandals. Will that be a problem on a hike?” I asked.
“I’m wearing flip flops,” Joe responded. “Besides, you’re the one who said we should have more experiences and not sit around watching TV all the time.”
Did I say that? Since I probably did in a moment of madness, I opted to suck it up and be a good sport instead of my usual whiner self.
“Let’s go,” I said and kept a smile glued to my face as we drove to a trail located approximately in the middle of nowhere.
Before getting out of the car, I peered toward the dark vast woods hovering over each side of the trail and remembered the mother fox with four kits in tow we spotted that morning in a small grassy area near our hotel. If a mommy fox was hanging out in the big city, what might we find loitering in the woods?
“What if we see a bear?” I asked.
“It’s cold out. The bears are probably still hibernating.”
“What if they’re not? What if they’re waking up and feeling hungry?”
“Then we’ll all need to run,” Joe said with a somewhat callous laugh. “Come on. There’s an abandoned train tunnel you’ve got to see.”
My husband Mark and I exchanged glances. We’ve been Joe’s parents long enough to know that once he gets an idea in his head, it might as well be set in stone and it’s usually easiest and least painful to go along with whatever he wants to do while promising yourself a nice glass of wine at the end of the day.
Joe led the way with me in the middle and Mark bringing up the rear. The trail alternated between mud, gravel and occasionally slats of wood over especially threadbare patches. “Where is this tunnel?” I asked.
“Not far,” Joe promised as he leapt over puddles with the grace of a gazelle. “It’s right up there,” he added, pointing at the top of what appeared to be either a small mountain or a tall hill.
“We have to climb that?” My good sport veneer was wearing thin. “My feet are frozen.”
“It’ll be worth it,” Joe promised. “You’ll love this.”
As we trudged along, I noticed there weren’t any other intrepid hikers on the trail, a fact that concerned me. We also hadn’t seen any bears, a fact that boosted my spirits, although it occurred to me that the other hikers might have been eaten by bears or maybe foxes.
After what felt like hours, we reached the old train tunnel where the wind whooshing through it felt like it was fresh off a glacier. We walked through the tunnel and finally saw a few other people, all dressed in hiking boots and warm clothes and looking like they were posing for an L.L. Bean catalog.
The hike back was faster and easier, as return trips always are. Once we were in the car and my feet began to thaw out a little, I decided our brush with nature wasn’t all bad. We hadn’t become lunch for any woodland critters, and we did get to see a neat old train tunnel. Maybe there was something to having new experiences.
Then again, who’s to say sitting on a screened porch isn’t an experience?
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
