Sure, some flowers have bloomed and seasonal allergies kicked off strong this season, but it’s not a complete springtime in Mankato until The Hub Food Park opens.
The Hub opens for the season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with Hopper’s Mini Donuts; TNT Eats, wood-fire smoked and grilling barbecue; and Noris Cuisine, serving authentic Venezuelan food.
“Fun fact, both of them (TNT Eats and Noris Cuisine) are working this year to get restaurants opened up,” said Stephanie Braun, director of the Mogwai Collaboration and The Hub Food Park. “We’re happy to help support them.”
But before the festivities take place Saturday in Old Town, The Hub collaborated with Nicollet Bike & Ski and River Valley Running to host a Fun Run and Bike Ride. It’s a new event that will take place every first Saturday of the month until the end of The Hub’s season.
“We’re encouraging people to get outside and do good things for their mental and physical health,” Braun said.
River Valley Runners has hosted a Saturday morning run since they opened.
“When we got the word for this Hub event, it was a perfect opportunity to partner up with some other businesses in town,” said River Valley Runners owner Kurt Keiser. The group runs before the Hub were informal — a show-up and run event and no registration needed. This event will remain the same.
“It’s not competitive at all,” he said. “Show up with your pets, baby stroller or toddlers. Bring your family, bring the kids. You can walk or go at your own pace.”
Both groups will begin their journey from Nicollet Bike and River Valley Running’s parking lots. Group rides with Nicollet Bike begin at 8 a.m. and riders can choose paved or gravel routes ranging from 25-45 miles. River Valley Running takes runners on a Fun Run 5K beginning at 9:15 a.m. from their back parking lot, 605 N. Riverfront Drive. (Arrive a few minutes early to start promptly at 9:15 a.m.)
Rides and runs will end at 10 a.m. at The Hub to fuel up.
And you can also get some shopping done while you’re at it. Along with the rides and runs every first Saturday, The Hub also will host River Valley Makers, a group of local vendors from the Greater Mankato area. This Saturday features nearly two dozen local vendors selling such items as jewelry, art, candles and personal care products.
“(The vendors) all hand make their products,” said Alex Ek, founder of River Valley Makers and owner of Crystal Candles. “It’s not a lost art but definitely something that people don’t see very often anymore.”
This year will be River Valley Makers second year in collaboration with The Hub. The first year went well, all things considered.
“Obviously, with the pandemic, it affected the vending but we’re very optimistic this year,” Ek said.
And these one-on-one interactions with customers help vendors sell their products. Like many vendors, Ek is excited to be able to have the opportunity, such as at The Hub, to interact with those in the community.
“All of our vendors are excited to be able to talk to their customers and get to know their customers, too,” Ek said. “As a small business, we build a relationship on a personal level because we do find those people who really like our companies; they often stick with us.”
River Valley Makers began in 2017 with a couple of dozen vendors and has grown into a group of 80.
Also joining Saturday’s event is Ten Creek Range by Stoney Creek Farm from Redwood Falls. The family-owned farm will sell its beef, pork and eggs.
“What’s interesting about them is their beef is home raised and pastured on native and developed grasslands,” Braun said.
The Hub will continue to bring events and, of course, food trucks to Old Town from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Looking toward the end of the month, The Hub and Wooden Spoon will host farm-to-table meals outside the Hubbard building. The first event takes place May 21 with head chef B Rasmussen and sous chef Briann Kleven. The evening’s theme takes inspiration from “Springtime in Paris.”
Each event throughout the season will have a different theme with a four-course meal. The night will be filled with food and music, and will also be a BYOB event. Cost is $85 and reservations can be placed at: woodenspoonmn.com.
“We encourage people to pick up wine at the Wine Cat,” Braun said, referring to the newly named Old Town store.
It’s all about community and supporting local businesses.
“It was a tough year last year,” Braun said. “As a community, it’s easier if we all come together.”
