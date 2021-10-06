I admire many people, but at the top of my list are teachers.
My mother was a teacher and every day after work she came home and took a two-hour nap — and she didn’t even teach high school. She loved teaching, but it took its toll on her.
Teaching has always been a hard job with not very high pay, a stressful work environment, and the primary perk being a well-deserved break over the summer — and that was before the advent of the cell phone. How can any teacher compete with that handheld wonder that seems to be glued to the hand of every single adolescent?
I was talking to a college freshman the other day and during the course of our five-minute conversation, he pulled out his cell phone to check it at least three times. He wasn’t overtly rude about it — at least he didn’t respond to any of his messages right then and there — but I found it interesting he was compelled to check his phone each time it chimed, like one of those dogs that expected to be fed every time they heard a bell ring.
Being a nosy kind of person, I said, “I’ve heard some schools make students put their cell phones in a locked drawer at the beginning of the day. How did your high school teachers handle cell phones?”
“They really didn’t handle it. They tried the locked drawer, but it didn’t work. Most students put a dummy phone in the drawer and kept their real one.”
“So how did the teachers compete with cell phones for their students’ attention?”
“If the teachers were really engaging, most of us put our phones down.”
My, my, my, how the world has changed since I was in high school.
Of course, that’s a given. It almost isn’t even the same planet it was back in those days. Still, when I think of the teachers I had in high school having to add “engagement” to their long list of duties, I suspect most of them would laugh at the very notion. Then they’d remind us that their job was to teach, and our job was to shut up and listen.
I agree engagement is important, but I also think there are some subjects that would be nearly impossible to make engaging to the average high school student, such as most math, science and many physical education classes. While those subjects might have their interesting moments, day to day it’s usually pretty straightforward boredom. Important boredom, but boredom just the same.
The problem as I see it is that, for a lot — not all, but a lot — of high schoolers, what they’re learning in school isn’t at the top of their hit parade when it comes to engagement. They are more engaged in all those extracurricular activities taking up space in their brains: friends, clothes, the opposite sex, family issues, driving, part-time jobs, the zit on their chin, etc. For many, schoolwork ranks somewhere around being forced to visit a distant-but-demanding relative who might, or might not, remember them in their will someday.
Some teachers come by engagement naturally. Maybe they were part of the theater group when they were in high school, toyed with the idea of becoming a professional actor, then opted for teaching as a more reliable way to pay the rent. Those teachers enjoyed the performance aspect of having a captive audience with a closed door six hours a day and they were usually also the teachers the students adored.
Still, could even the most ardent teacher/performer compete with the cell phone? It does make one wonder what the requirements for future teachers might be: flame juggling? Magic tricks? Stilt walking?
Perhaps it would be a whole lot easier to put the entire curriculum on YouTube and notify students when the next lesson is up. Cringeworthy, yes, but at least those notification bells would get their attention. For a few seconds, anyway.
