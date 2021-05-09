I have a mug on my desk that reads “Best. Mom. Ever.”
I know for a fact that isn’t true since I had to tell one of my sons to get it for me. (I’ve learned from experience that if I want to get a present I will both enjoy and use, it’s much safer to inform my offspring what to buy), but I like it just the same.
Every time I look at that mug, I remember I might not be the best mom ever, but I am a mom and being a mom has been my favorite job ever, and Mother’s Day might be my favorite holiday ever.
Mother’s Day is the one day out of the year moms have complete control over the remote control, enabling them to watch a “The Golden Girls” marathon without guilt and also the one day they get to have whatever they want for dinner without lifting a finger.
Having been a mom for 30 years, I’ve learned a few things that seem to be part of the bag and baggage of motherhood.
After giving birth, your memory might be a little shaky for a while. A few weeks after our first child was born, I went on a solo grocery expedition and was very proud of myself for remembering the shopping list and my wallet. It wasn’t until I got home that I realized that I’d left the neatly bagged groceries at the store.
On the other hand, your new mom memory is going to amaze you with the vast number of things you’ll suddenly be able to remember. Pediatrician appointments, vaccination records, what every cry, sigh, peep and wail your baby makes will be heard once and instantly stored in your brain as if it had become a mom-shaped, incredibly absorbent sponge.
You will somehow know how to take care of diaper rash, when to start feeding solid foods and what other moms are talking about when they loftily discuss “benchmarks of infancy.”
The happiest days of motherhood might possibly be when your children are small enough for you to be completely in control. I vividly remember pushing Joe in a stroller while carrying Hank in a baby carrier, his head tucked under my chin, and thinking, “I will never feel this secure again in my life.” And I haven’t.
School years will probably be just as hard, if not harder, on you than they are on your children. While it wasn’t any fun being picked last for the softball, basketball, relay race, whatever back in fifth grade, it hurts immeasurably more when your child isn’t chosen for one of those events.
It helps a little if you try to remember that this isn’t your childhood revisited and that your offspring, especially if male, might have a completely different take on team sports and most likely won’t even notice when he was picked for anything in gym class.
Watching your teenager pull out of the driveway alone for the first time feels a lot like watching a plane fly away, leaving you behind on a remote desert island. Of course, you can always text your fledgling driver to see how things are going, but do you really want to text while he or she is driving? Of course not.
So all you can do is sit at home and wait for them to return, which they will eventually. While you’re waiting, you can ask yourself, “How did my mother stand this?” She did and you will, although you can kiss the dream of that good night’s sleep you thought you’d eventually get goodbye.
A group of mothers were asked “Which age is the hardest to mother?” New moms said babies, less new moms said school-age, and moms over 60 with grown up children said, “They’re all hard.”
Yep, they are. Mothering is also messy, expensive and will make your feet at least half a size larger with each pregnancy.
But I also remember something a more seasoned mom told me when I was pregnant with Joe and scared to death and asked what it was really like to be a mom. Her response: “Everyone tells you about the bad things. No one ever tells you how wonderful it is.”
And she was right. Happy Mother’s Day.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
