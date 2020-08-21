“Guess where I was today?”
“Oh, I don’t know, at Grandma’s?” I asked my niece.
Nope, she said. She was at the park where she had noticed a bit of commotion taking place at the shelter — a Trump rally.
“So I decided to go check it out,” she said.
Oh, no. I thought. What happened at this gathering with my niece?
See, the thing about this particular niece … She’s sarcastic and quick with remarks. She’s an outspoken kid and holds back nothing — she has no remorse when it comes to standing her ground. I mean, she once roasted me so hard one Thanksgiving dinner that I wasn’t sure if it was me or the turkey burning. She’s savage ... in a good way though, I promise.
Those qualities in her are things I’ve always been envious of and incredibly proud of her for. However, I was slightly concerned about her presence there during a volatile election season. Again, she’s headstrong and unafraid to voice her opinions, and sometimes that doesn’t rub the right way to some people.
“So what happened?” I asked.
“Oh, I just sat there,” she said nonchalantly. She summed it up as sitting in the back, listening intently to the speakers, the supporters and their views.
“I don’t agree with them,” she said. “I just wanted to be as informed as possible.”
Oh, thank God. I exhaled a sigh of relief. “Good,” I said.
“Oh,” she said. “I also went up and talked to a few people. There were even some people that wanted me to join a picture, and I said, ‘No thank you,’ and said I don’t agree with some of their views.’”
You’re killing me, kid! Surely, I thought, something bad happened.
“And…? What did they say?” I asked, wincing and hoping it wasn’t bad.
“They just said ‘Well, we still love you,’” she said.
Relieved, yet again, I was happy her response hadn’t started an altercation.
“But then,” she continued, “some older guy came up to me and introduced himself and began to ask where I was from, things like that, and I told him my name,” she said. “I made sure I said I was born in Minnesota — so he wouldn’t have any assumptions — and he said he was glad I came out to become informed.”
“Wow,” I said. “What did you guys talk about?”
She said that the older gentleman was reinforcing what the speakers at the rally were talking about various topics. Again, she said, their ideas didn’t suit her ideas, but she listened anyway.
“And I told him that,” she said. “But after that, they tried to tell me about the reasons why they like Trump and asked why I didn’t.”
It was at this point, she said, that she made an older gentleman cry. Oh, boy.
“What did you do to make an old guy cry?”
“I told him that he hurt Mexicans,” she said. Things that she had even experienced, such as classmates attempting to bully her saying that her dad probably sells drugs because he’s Mexican. Things like losing friendships because one friend told her that all Mexicans are murders, ‘illegal’ and thieves.
“You said all that?” I said.
“Yeah! He said he never thought of that. But we continued to talk, though they talked over me sometimes — I told him ‘Excuse me’ — and I think we both learned something.”
Eventually, she said, one of the gathering’s leaders came up to her to give her a business card to become an intern of sorts. She thanked him, though she didn’t take the offer. And just listening to her express her concerns and listen to others, I could hear her passion for social issues, politics and, most importantly, understanding.
(Also, to the two men at the gathering, I don’t know you, but thanks for listening to my niece. I think she’s pretty amazing, too.)
I was — am — in complete awe of this 14-year-old kid. Fearless. Compassionate. Craving knowledge to make informed decisions. And knowing it’s OK to be outspoken but with tact.
“And what did you take away from this meetup?” I asked her.
“Being educated and respectful goes a long way,” she said.
Bingo, kid.
