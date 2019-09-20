By Walter Roberts
This is one of the most difficult pieces I’ve ever written in over 40 years of occasional offerings to newspapers. It’s taken me four starts before I could finally muster the energy to finish a working draft.
Murphy the Magnificent passed in late August from health complications during the last few months of his 14½ years of life on this blue planet of ours. The legends in Dog World say that when pets leave us, they travel to the Rainbow Bridge where they will be united again one day with all those who loved them. If that’s true, it won’t just be with my wife, Laurie, and me. It will be with thousands of people all over the world, many of them right here in southern Minnesota.
Murphy wasn’t just our dog. He was everybody’s dog and he might well have been yours for a day or two during one or more of his countless visits to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, domestic violence shelters, hospitals, airports, professional conferences, or a Red Cross response.
With his laid-back demeanor (one day he had 26 elementary kids attached to some part of him at the same time during a Read to Murphy session while he slept) and goofy grin (“Look! He’s smiling at me!”), he had no choice but to follow his destiny as a therapy dog.
When Murphy came to us in 2007 at the age of two, he was one sick young dog. Weak and heartworm positive, the story was that he was a starving and abused stray picked up in Kentucky. We always wished that he could have told us about those first two years. He had some understanding of house training. His rabid fascination for the full-throttled sound of the diesel engines of UPS trucks and school buses made us wonder if he’d chased after the children of his original family members one day and never found his way back.
Whatever hardships were in those two years never curtailed his enthusiasm for meeting new friends. He couldn’t contain his excitement when the therapy dog vest came out. Sometimes it was difficult to get it on him for all the shimmying he did.
He had all the typical loving characteristics of Golden Retrievers. One person labeled him a TWS — Tail-Wagger Supreme. We lost count on the number of kids that he wacked with it when he would parade by the desks in classrooms. And he was a “leaner,” as are most of his breed. If he was standing next to you, you were going to go home with some of that glorious golden-colored hair from where he propped his head against your hip or leg.
When I say that there were thousands all over the world that knew Murphy, it’s not an exaggeration. While not huge by Facebook standards, his page (which he ran himself, thank you very much!) had garnered more than 3,600 “likes” by the time of his death. It continues to gain followers.
The citizens of France seemed particularly enamored with Murphy’s exploits which always made him hit the translate button to convert their comments from French to Dog. In his work at Minneapolis-St. Paul International, he met travelers who were weary and often weepy from the travails of being held hostage for hours on standby, seats with no leg room, delayed flights, or discount airfares.
Children delighted at having the opportunity to actually pet a dog that wasn’t on K-9 duty sniffing at them for explosives.
Airline attendants posted his cards in their service cubicles and pilots taped them on the windows of their cockpits. If we had unleashed him, he would have been more than happy to follow anyone to the gate and board a flight to anywhere.
There’s no doubt he would have smiled and wagged his way past any level of security that stood in his way. He probably would have ended up with a seat in first class. He was that good.
There are countless moments that are galvanized in people’s memories about the Murphster. You may well be one of them. Undoubtedly, the reactions of some of the most needy stand out. Children found him to be an understanding companion for anxiety and loneliness. Those who were ill caught a few moments of respite from their discomfort.
It was not uncommon for nursing staff to comment that patients with Alzheimer’s responded with more clarity than normal when Murphy leaned in for connection.
And though many deem them unworthy, Murphy found no displeasure in going behind bars, just as long as his tail never got caught when the doors clanged shut behind him. To him, it was all the same. Love is a great equalizer when it comes in the form of a hug, a soothing voice, a laugh, a pat on the head, and, most especially, a treat.
So many of you are responsible for Murphy’s success. You trusted him with your children and your family members in need of a furry friend. Most importantly, you returned the love to Murphy that he so badly wanted to share with you.
All in all, he thinks it was a pretty good trade.
Walter Roberts, Jr., is a retired professor of counselor education from Minnesota State University Mankato. He and his wife, Laurie, now live in a log cabin in the Ozarks of southern Missouri.
Murphy’s passing was the second loss of a therapy dog in a five-month period. Prairie, the “red Golden,” died in March. They have one therapy dog left, Tchoupitoulas Rose (“Choppy”), and are searching for another Golden to rescue and train for therapy dog service. He can be reached at walter.roberts@mnsu.edu.
