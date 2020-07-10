My dad — what a guy.
I know, I know. Everyone has a case for their dad being the “#1 Dad.” There are probably hundreds, if not thousands, of cupboards out there filled with “Best Dad in the World” mugs.
But my dad? He’s possibly one of my favorite humans — he would be even if he weren’t my dad.
He goes by many names in our household: Gordo (it’s endearing, don’t feel bad for him), Grumps (play on the name ‘Gramps,’ lovingly given to him by his grandkids) and Chewy (not the correct spelling, but I’ll go with it.)
You might have noticed that I don’t really talk a lot about Chewy. The only reason I don’t is because he’s perhaps the most private person I know.
He doesn’t like to go out and be about. He’s not a fan of small talk. And he surely doesn’t want his whole life spelled out in a column. He hid so well from my friends growing up that my friends thought he was a figment of my imagination.
But today, I’d like to just thank him publicly for everything he’s done for our family and the most important life lesson — humility. And it all began with my Chuck Taylor shoes from back in the day.
See, back in high school, it was important to me that everyone knew I stood against “The Man.” I listened to the most underrated bands in the world (or so I thought). You probably haven’t even heard of them.
I stood against wearing Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch, and everyone who would abide by such societal norms. And most importantly, my personality was built on the foundation of my Chucks — years old, torn up so bad they were duct taped and full of deep lyrics.
So basically … I was a pain in the ass hipster. (Sorry Ma and Pa.)
Chewy had pleaded for months that I throw away those God-awful shoes. I refused. Each time. Chewy stated that he didn’t work so hard so I’d have duct taped shoes. But I stood behind those Chucks, even though I’m sure they were also begging to be put out of their misery.
Then one day … the Chucks had magically disappeared. I knew what happened. They were kidnapped and taken away by the green truck. And boy, oh boy, was I mad.
There was nothing I could do at the point. They were gone. My beautiful Chucks were gone. And years passed. I matured. Mom ‘fessed up to the crime. The Chucks probably fermented in a landfill.
And as the years passed, I found that one of my favorite things to do with my parents — especially Chewy — was to look at old photographs. There are some incredible photos in there dating back to the early 1920s of my ancestors.
Many photos also included the documentation of my parents’ early dating days. Mom’s regrettably permed bangs. Rosy-cheeked Dad and Mom holding on to each other in their early 20s. There’s even a photo of Chewy leaning against a 1970s Volkswagen Beetle — very David Hasselhoff-esque.
Each time we look through them — which is possibly once a year — I keep asking my parents about the story behind the photo. I already know the stories, but I love hearing them, especially since each retelling adds another detail. There’s one that always stood out, and I keep hoping for one more nugget of the story. It’s one of Chewy.
Black and white. The edges have been frayed from over the years, oily fingers touching them as they resurface for retellings. Chewy is sitting in the front, behind him are his classmates. At first viewing it looks like a happy kid, holding onto his feet because the excitement of being a child is almost too much to bear. It’s a sweet photo.
But … the story is much different.
“This photo,” Chewy said, as he put on his readers, “Was the class photo. I remember I was so embarrassed that day. I dreaded going to school for the photo.”
How can one be embarrassed? He looked just like the rest of the kids, except he had a scar over his lip because a donkey had kicked him.
“I tried so hard to hide my shoes,” he laughed. “My shoes had so many holes in them. My family simply couldn’t afford new shoes.”
He put the photo down to go onto the next, “Ah this photo was when your Mom and I…”
I wasn’t listening at this point. My heart sank to my stomach as I remembered all the times he had asked me to get rid of those duct taped Chucks. And I remembered how much of a snot I was, refusing to get rid of them.
And I wondered how much it pained him to see those shoes, with holes that I proudly wore, when he once tried so hard to hide his very own holey-shoes because his family couldn’t afford them.
Chewy works harder than any man I have ever met. He sacrificed his time, his life and perhaps at times his pride, to give us everything in life.
He worked hard so that I could have the choice to wear those God-awful Chuck’s rather than hiding them in embarrassment.
Chewy, there aren’t enough words, gifts or things I could do to show my gratitude, and pride of being your daughter.
Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend: My Dad.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com or 507.344.6305.
