This time of year is “list” season at my house.
The list of stuff to do before first frost. The list after frost but before vacation. The list before the ground freezes solid after vacation. The list before it snows, and on and on. And the list of trees to come down!
The photo is of a large black walnut tree that has seen better days. The wound is a mystery of when and how, the where is obvious. This tree is given reprieve and allowed to stand for a couple of reasons. It’s not in my front yard. I actually don’t have a front yard. Because of surrounding trees, I would not replace it with another. It is not shading any young trees with potential. There are also no concerns it will fall on my house as it is 200 feet away.
The walnut, causing no issues, will be allowed to live out its life, continuing to grow more future firewood. About every other year I have professionals come in and clean out the broken and the dead that are too large or dangerous to tackle. This walnut tree is 40-50 feet tall and may actually have potential for some nice boards or round slices made into cutting boards.
My property has many black walnuts which explains the squirrel problem. If you want to attract critters, then planting nut and fruit bearing trees should be on your list. Plant it and they will come. Just this morning I was able to wake to the sound of red squirrels fighting in the trees. Joy.
As soon as we get a hard frost, it will be time to dig and store the dahlias, gladiolus, tender geraniums, cannas, etc., that need to come in out of the cold. But, before we have the first frost you can also pot up impatiens, coleus and some herbs. The 10-day forecast has the low as 45, but it’s too late after it freezes — so start now!
Pot up using bagged potting soil, cut the plant top back to the crown and place in the sunniest indoor location. Over winter, give annual plants just enough water to stay alive, and no fertilizer. With low winter sunlight, we can’t expect outdoor plants to thrive indoors, only trying to keep them alive.
In late March the sun’s strength is increasing and the hours of sunlight as well. If the growth is spindly, cut back so it is only 2 inches tall. Then, start giving more water if needed and a low amount of fertilizer. If your coleus and impatiens produce nice growth, you can also take cuttings from them.
Root the cuttings in water, then pot them up in small containers, grow on and plant out mid-May after danger of frost. When it is time to move the plants back outdoors, remember they will need at least a week or more of hardening off/acclimating to the outdoor weather.
An apple a day …
Minnesota apples are plentiful this season.
Did you know many of the apple varieties we enjoy were developed in Minnesota? Recognize the name Honeycrisp? Perhaps you are enjoying apples from your own tree and wondering what to do with them all? Here are a few ideas: apple jelly, apple butter, caramel apples, baked apples, apple dumplings, apple turnovers, apple cakes and breads, freezing bags of slices for winter use, freezing pies or crisps, dehydrating slices and giving some to your neighbors!
I like to bake slices with alternating slices of sweet potatoes, topped with brown sugar and a little drizzled butter.
Whatever you make from the tree is bound to be delicious! Just don’t forget to clean-up under your tree, removing all the fallen apples – yes, especially the rotten ones. Get them out of your yard. This task will greatly help reduce disease and insect issues next year. For more information on Minnesota apples check out www.apples.umn.edu.
The Mankato Farmers Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays in the Best Buy Parking lot.
