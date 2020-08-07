To say that the past few months have been surreal is like saying it’s hot in Texas in summer — pretty obvious.
I will always remember the mid-March day Mark drove me to the downtown Hy-Vee and we watched incredulously as people staggered out of the store under armloads of toilet paper.
“Dear God, is the world ending?” Mark asked.
“If it is, hopefully not until all those people have used up all that toilet paper,” I responded.
As soon as COVID hit, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, peanut butter and pasta seemed to be the items shoppers scooped up like they were all pieces of bed sheets the Beatles once slept on. Then produce was hit and finding carrots was like trying to find four-leaf clovers on a field of Astroturf. It was easy to be swept up into the hysteria. The urge to buy 12 cans of kidney beans when you only needed three was almost overwhelming.
But I do believe most of us did our best not to hoard and to stick to our grocery lists. True, for a while there was no yeast and very little flour or rice available, but for the most part, I have been able to respond in the affirmative when the cashier asked “Did you find everything you need?” before ringing up my groceries.
Until recently.
I am a diet pop drinker (yes, I know diet pop is bad for you but so are a lot of things, including smoking, eating charred red meat and camping if there are bears in the area). My diet pop of choice is Tab, a relic left over the from the swinging '60s that tastes a lot like I imagine battery acid tasting but is refreshing in a way that neither Diet Coke nor Diet Pepsi is for me. Locally, I’ve always been able to find Tab at either Hy-Vee or Cub.
Until recently.
“Did you find everything you need?” the check-out clerk asked as I piled our weekly groceries on the conveyer belt.
“Actually, no. Do you know why there isn’t any Tab on the shelf? There hasn’t been any for several weeks now.”
The clerk, who was maybe 18 years old, blinked. “What’s Tab?”
“A diet soft drink. One of the very first diet soft drinks, actually. It comes in bright pink cans and is bottled by Coca-Cola.” (This girl knows her Tab history.)
“Oh, right. I think my grandma used to drink that. I don’t know. Probably COVID related.”
I pondered that as I drove home and put the groceries away. Then I did a little internet detective work and discovered the clerk was right on the money, at least partially. I wasn’t able to find anything about Tab, but Tab’s caffeine-free, and far less tasty cousin, Fresca, apparently has been put on hold while Coca-Cola concentrates on more popular brands. I am guessing Tab has fallen into the same dismal category, another example of the popular ones always getting the brass ring in the merry-go-round of life.
All right, no Tab for the near future. I could live with that. But what next vanished from my shopping list really hurt.
It is no secret in the circles I travel in that I like wine. I don’t like any other alcoholic beverage, just good old sauvignon blanc wine. Last year I discovered an exceptionally delightful sauvignon blanc that came in a box (don’t judge) under the name of Nighthawk Gold Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc (“Bursting with lemon-lime, grapefruit and the aromas of fresh cut grass” it says on the side of the box. Like Tab, it’s actually much better than it sounds.)
For months and months I happily purchased my box of Nighthawk Gold until all of the sudden it wasn’t on the shelves any longer. Not anywhere. The other varieties of whites and reds were there, but not my beloved Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc.
“Why isn’t there any Nighthawk Gold Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc?” I asked in more than one regional liquor store.
“It’s COVID,” I was told.
“Well, why would COVID affect the Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc but not the Buttery Chardonnay or Lush Pinot Noir?” I questioned. I do tend to get a bit pushy when it comes to wine.
“I don’t know,” was the answer.
Neither do I. The only thing I do know is that I’m not interested in the new normal any longer if it means no more Tab or Nighthawk Gold Vibrant Sauvignon Blanc. I want the old normal back, and the sooner the better.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.