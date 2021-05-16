Did you know that the cicadas are coming back this year? I didn’t either until I saw a teaser for an upcoming network news story.
“THE CICADAS ARE RETURNING! WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU? ARE YOU PREPARED? WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN AND HOW YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF AT SIX!!!”
This particular type of cicada makes an appearance every 17 years and since I’ve lived through at least two, more like three, of their arrivals, I can tell you right now their return doesn’t mean all that much to the average Joe and Jane.
The only things I clearly remember about previous cicada “invasions” were a lot of dead bugs on the sidewalk when I walked home from school and the loud whirring noises the still-living cicadas made, neither of which made enough of an impression on me to stray my thoughts from wondering which rerun of “Gilligan’s Island” would be shown on TV that afternoon and whether or not there were any Twinkies left in the house.
But that’s not what our fear-mongering news shows want us to think about. The saying for newscasts used to be “If it bleeds, it leads.” I’m not sure, but I think the current saying might very well be, “If it scares the ever-loving stuffing out of the majority of our viewers, causing sleepless nights, compulsive overeating and binge internet shopping since what is the point in saving for retirement if you might get devoured by a plague of locusts this summer anyway, it leads.”
This past year must have been like manna from heaven for news stations around the world. Toss in social media, a pandemic and a highly nervous population and voila! You have the perfect recipe for disaster with high ratings and a crumbly crust.
By June of last year, I stopped watching the news and welcomed the instant reduction in stress, although not watching didn’t spare me from other people who did watch the news telling me what I was missing.
“Did you hear about the murder hornets?” a friend asked in July. “They kill up to 50 people a year in Japan and now they are in the United States.”
Forget about gardening for a while.
“Did you see the story on how you can catch COVID-19 from your pet?” was a late autumn query.
Nope, and I didn’t want to see it either, especially since our dog, Rocky, occasionally sleeps on my pillow at night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.