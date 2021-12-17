I love reading the “help wanted” ads in the newspaper or online, not necessarily because I’m looking for a new job, but just in case I want to look for a new job, I’ll know what’s out there.
I especially like going through a job’s preferred qualifications and telling myself “I could do that!” or “I could learn how to do that!” or “If I had a law degree, I could definitely do that!”
A lot of jobs include requirements along the lines of “must be able to lift up to 50 pounds on a regular basis,” something until recently I considered a piece of cake, with my usual delusional bravado. It wasn’t until a few months ago when I tried to hurl a 20-pound bag of kitty litter into the shopping cart and almost passed out from the strain that I realized the job skills in my wheelhouse aren’t nearly what they used to be.
If I’m completely honest with myself, my wheelhouse has always been pretty darn spartan. My ideal job since kindergarten has been living in Barbie’s Dream House as, yes, Barbie (I told you I suffer from delusional bravado), although I’d settle for living in the dream guest house as Barbie’s somewhat more believable cousin Midge.
I’m the kind of woman who thought the Stepford Wives had it pretty good, what with nothing to do but cook and clean and get their hair done every day. That plot twist about all of them turning out to be robots was a shame, but you can’t have everything, I guess.
My other dream job — a stocker (not to be confused with a stalker, which I discovered I sort of was when I used to drive past my boyfriend’s house at all hours of the day and night before he became my boyfriend) recently came up online.
This particular stocking job looked pretty sweet. It was part-time, paid $25 an hour and after running through the required skill set, I was sure I would not only be an outstanding candidate, I probably had the whole thing wrapped up with a big red bow.
I’ve highlighted some of those requirements:
Selects and receives incoming stock efficiently. How hard can it be to receive something efficiently? Besides, my middle name is Efficient. Well, it’s really Ann, but close enough.
Relocates merchandise throughout the warehouse. I love to rearrange furniture.
Sorts and organizes merchandise strategically. Are you kidding? I am the QUEEN of strategic organizing! Just ask my kids and husband.
Performs general cleaning duties. I knew my Stepford Wives dream would come true someday.
Participates in inventory counts. Hey, I’ve been counting past 100 since at least the third grade.
Cooperates and interacts with peers through ongoing communication and exchange of information. Again, right up my alley. Just ask my peers how much I delight in ongoing communication and exchanging information. Not necessarily the correct information, but it’s the thought that counts.
Provides input to management regarding changes to improve processes. Who wouldn’t enjoy that?
Other duties as assigned. Sigh. Always the same sketchy ending to all job descriptions.
I have been toying with tossing my hat into the ring and applying for this job but common sense, as well as a tattered remnant of personal pride, is holding me back. Because in addition to recognizing that I can no longer lift anything heavier than a wine glass on a regular basis, I must also face the fact that I am no longer a spring chicken.
I’m no longer a spring anything and the odds of someone hiring a person who checks her Social Security account with more regularity than an atomic clock ticking off the seconds are not in my favor. Besides, do I really want to figure out where to park and where all the restrooms are at a new job at this stage of the game?
But sans my Barbie Dream House job, it sure is fun to look.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.