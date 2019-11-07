Adoption is a big theme in the Merely Players’ production of “Annie,” both for the show and for the two lead actors.
Merely Players has had “Annie” — the popular show about a spunky kid plucked from an orphanage to live with the rich Daddy Warbucks — on its wish list for a long time. The musical finally made its way to their production schedule this year, and they believe they’ve cast two perfect — if perhaps non-traditional — actors for the lead roles.
Daddy Warbucks is played by Julian McFarlane.
“My character, Daddy Warbucks, he’s a Republican. He’s very rich, he likes the sound of his own voice and he likes to be catered to. He is just smitten with this girl once he gets to know her,” McFarlane said.
McFarlane says he’s also found a way to relate to his character very well.
“My main relation to my character is I actually have adopted a little girl from an orphanage in India,” he said. “There is actually a solo I sing in the play and I get really emotional because it reminds me of my daughter.”
McFarlane and his wife are also currently looking into adopting one of the girl’s foster sisters from the same orphanage.
“Julian, he is perfect for Daddy Warbucks,” said Callie Sonnek, the assistant director of the musical. “We could not have picked someone better to play him.”
“He’s such a kind soul and has such a big heart; he just has a special feel for the role,” added director Carol Rath.
But wait: How does the theme of adoption also apply to the actress playing Annie?
Well, before we get into that, we do need to note one thing: Merely Players often works to incorporate a charity into its shows and helps raise money or donate supplies to an organization that somehow relates to the show.
This time around they chose the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
“We are looking to have people bring donations to the show for BENCHS. We found this connection to be really great because we find Sandy (the dog) in the show and bring him in,” Sonnek said.
Audience members can bring supplies to donate to the animal shelter when they attend the show.
To help the child actors who portray orphans relate to their characters better (and also better understand the importance of encouraging audience members to donate), the directors decided to bring the girls to BENCHS one Saturday morning to play with a group of newly arrived puppies. The young actor playing Annie, Maya Avila, fell in love with one. Now, just like her character in the show, Avila is adopting a puppy.
This show will be unique for more than just the actors’ personal connections to their characters. According to McFarlane, there is one big thing that makes this show stand out from many of the rest.
“I think the main thing that makes this rendition of the show unique is that I, Daddy Warbucks, am a 40- or 50-something black Democrat with dreadlocks,” he said. “Annie is a Mexican-American girl. I think it’s going to make our play very unique with an African American and a Mexican American playing the two main roles.”
Merely Players’ vision for this show was to be inclusive. That’s the vibe they want to give from the play, and so far they have a great variety of people in the show.
“I wanted it to be something different, and with today’s political climate … I just felt with ‘Annie’ and the message of hope in ‘Annie,’ I just wanted it to be different. I wanted to fill roles with diversity and inclusion and I think we’ve achieved that,” Rath said.
This show also has actors of all ages and expertise. Some have been in 15-20 productions, and for others, it is their first. This show also has one of the largest casts at Merely Players with about 35-40 people.
“Merely Players, every year, is trying to get children involved in theater,” said board member, Gina Andersen.
Last year the group performed “Oliver,” and this year they finally got to do “Annie.”
Some of the kids who were in last year’s show will also be in this one, and many of the adult actors love what they bring to the show.
“I love this crew. It’s always great when you work with a bunch of kids because they all bring so much energy,” McFarlane said.
With a high-energy show like “Annie,” a lot is expected of the entire cast, including the child actors.
This musical will be very similar to the broadway version: legs kicking, laugh-out-loud comedy, a couple of show-stopping numbers and a heartfelt tale.
“People can expect to come and be entertained. It’s for all ages. It’s nice, clean humor and entertainment, and I think that that draws a lot of people,” Andersen said.
“A lot of people know this show because they’ve seen various movies, but our script is slightly different, so even if you’ve seen it before you’ll get something different,” Sonnek said.
The show opens November 8th. More information can be found online at merelyplayers.com/annie
