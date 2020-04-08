I didn’t want to be bad. But, I wanted to be bad.
Yesterday someone threw a book at the sub’s head.
All I saw was a bird with paged wings. And today,
when I walked into class baggy-jeaned, he took roll
but didn’t call my name. That’s how I knew
I didn’t have to answer no more. I became absence
in my seat, asleep; became block letters
for the name my homie bestowed. I dreamt
chain-links and angel wings—how to escape.
At some point we were awake, yes, all the brown boys
like me, and we carved our new names into desks
in the shape of hearts. What a beautiful beating.
We cut the tongues from our old shoes
to stuff into new ones later, so they’d pop
like a bullfrog puffs when it’s in danger. No one
to recognize us. We were more mustache than
our mothers could manage. Before 5th period, some left.
Through a window, my homies clicked chins Wassup
for me to come through. Don’t let the wind between
branches fool you, their eyes said. Every looking out
also implies enclosure. Out there, where I could be
anything, I placed a silver chain around my neck
and it fit like a slipped halo.
