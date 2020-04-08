I didn’t want to be bad. But, I wanted to be bad.

Yesterday someone threw a book at the sub’s head.

All I saw was a bird with paged wings. And today,

when I walked into class baggy-jeaned, he took roll

but didn’t call my name. That’s how I knew

I didn’t have to answer no more. I became absence

in my seat, asleep; became block letters

for the name my homie bestowed. I dreamt

chain-links and angel wings—how to escape.

At some point we were awake, yes, all the brown boys

like me, and we carved our new names into desks

in the shape of hearts. What a beautiful beating.

We cut the tongues from our old shoes

to stuff into new ones later, so they’d pop

like a bullfrog puffs when it’s in danger. No one

to recognize us. We were more mustache than

our mothers could manage. Before 5th period, some left.

Through a window, my homies clicked chins Wassup

for me to come through. Don’t let the wind between

branches fool you, their eyes said. Every looking out

also implies enclosure. Out there, where I could be

anything, I placed a silver chain around my neck

and it fit like a slipped halo.

