Music brings cultures together. It can be therapeutic. Different songs tell a story that can resonate with the listener. Playing music together can unite seemingly different groups.
Music can also be used to heal, much like what’s happening at the Waseca Federal Correctional Institution with the choral program for women.
Bridget Coughlan Hermer, First Presbyterian Church’s choir director, has seen how music helps women in prison rehabilitate.
Hermer has been visiting the Waseca Federal Correctional Institution on Mondays for the past four years. She began the program after taking a class on social justice work at the University of St. Thomas where she explored the power of music in prisons.
“We had to create a project and so I started researching prison choirs in the United States," Hermer said, "come to find out there weren’t very many at all.”
Dr. Mary Cohen, a professor at the University of Iowa, did dissertation on a prison choir in Iowa.
“Mary had just done a phenomenal job of documenting what was happening in the prison,” Hermer said. “You would think there would be more because it’s so restorative and healing and such a good reentry activity.”
The program and research stuck with Hermer after she left Iowa. A few years later, she contacted the volunteer coordinator at the time in Waseca, Sue McIntosh, to talk about starting a program at the prison.
“I showed her my research that I had done on prison choirs and they were healthy,” she said. “(McIntosh) said 'Yeah, we’ll try this.'”
The first thing Hermer had to do was check her assumptions about the women in prison. The way the media presents people in prison creates stereotypes.
“It’s really important to refer to the women as women, rather than using words like inmates or prisoners or offenders,” Hermer said. “Because it humanizes them, and they are human.”
For the past four years, Hermer has had a range of 20 to 30 women attend the choral program. Ages vary from 20 years old up to 80 years old.
This program, much like other educational programs, gives women an opportunity to learn a new skill to take with them when they are released from prison. One young woman at Waseca had recently started with the choir and was excited to join a choir with her mom upon release. Another was happy to be able to sing with her husband.
“People who participate (in educational programming) are 43% less likely to reoffend and 13% more likely to find work,” Hermer said.
In the U.S., there are only four all-female federal correctional institutions (these institutions are medium to low security), including the one in Waseca.
Many of these women come from different parts of the country, where their families cannot visit. Many are also mothers.
“They can find healing and serenity, and peace and connectedness with one another,” Hermer said. “Instead of feeling alone or afraid, they’re more connected to one another.”
Through the program women have the opportunity to feel empowered, and have a space to be themselves. Hermer said many have told her they feel free when they’re participating in the program. It feels like a connection to who they were before they were incarcerated.
“It’s as if God is reminding us he has not forgotten about us,” Hermer said. I”m just so humbled by these women. They’ve empowered me because they are working at empowering themselves.”
Hermer will be speaking about the program and its benefits at First Fridays at First Church’s speaker series next Friday at noon.
