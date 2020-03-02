Q. With all this talk about influenza, coronavirus, and other illnesses, what can I eat to help protect me from getting sick?
A. For overall health and to help the body defend itself against disease, simple lifestyle changes including regular sleep and exercise and a nutrient-rich diet packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants may be just what the doctor ordered.
Although there are no cures for the viruses making their way around the workplace and globe, there are steps you can take to set yourself up for a good fight. As with anything health-related, prevention is the goal.
Nutrients vital to a strong immune system
• Vitamin C is one of the most important antioxidants to help the immune system neutralize free radicals and fight cell and tissue damage that can lead to disease. Citrus fruits, red bell peppers, kiwi and strawberries are all great sources of this immune-boosting nutrient.
• Vitamin A is a powerful antioxidant that promotes healthy vision and helps prevent infections. Choose dark green, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach and broccoli for vitamin A.
• Vitamin E is an antioxidant that assists immune function by protecting essential fatty acids and cell membranes in the body. Vegetable oils, nuts and sunflower seeds are good sources of this nutrient.
• Zinc helps promote healing, tissue growth and repair. Zinc can be found in lean beef and pork, seafood, whole grains and nuts.
• Magnesium may help regulate blood pressure and contribute to bone health. Plus it helps your body generate energy and is required for the action of more than 300 enzyme systems in your body. Eat more foods like nuts, spinach, and beans to increase your magnesium intake.
• Folate is needed to help make the new cells that are essential for a healthy immune system. Folate can be found in whole grains, lentils, oranges and spinach.
• Vitamin B6 supports a healthy immune system because it is needed to create antibodies that fight infection. Load up on fish, chicken, lean pork and whole grains for the most vitamin B6.
In addition to these immunity powerhouses, you can help minimize your chances of getting sick by these simple, yet effective tasks.
Wash your hands. Thorough and frequent hand washing is the best way to prevent many common infections. Scrub your hands vigorously for at least 20 seconds, rinse well and turn off the faucet with a paper towel. Or use an alcohol-based hand gel containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
Eat right, sleep tight. A poor diet and poor sleep both lower your immunity and make you more vulnerable to infection. A balanced diet emphasizing fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and small amounts of lean protein works best for most people. On the other hand, the amount of sleep needed for a healthy immune system varies from person to person. In general, adults seem to do best on seven to eight hours of sleep a night. Older children and teens need more rest — between nine and 10 hours every night.
Exercise regularly. Regular cardiovascular exercise — walking, biking, aerobics — boosts your immune system. Exercise won’t prevent infection, but if you do come down with the flu, you may have less severe symptoms and recover more quickly than people who aren’t as fit.
Avoid crowds during flu season. Flu spreads easily wherever people congregate — in child care centers, schools, office buildings, auditoriums and public transportation. By avoiding crowds whenever possible during peak flu season, you reduce your chances of infection.
