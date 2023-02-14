Q. I recently had my cholesterol tested for the first time and still don’t understand what it is and which foods I can eat to help improve my levels. Can you help?
A. When it comes to your heart health, it’s important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke. With knowledge comes power — allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day!
Cholesterol is a waxy substance produced by your liver and is needed to make vitamins and other hormones. Cholesterol circulates in your blood, but as it increases, so do the health risks associated with high cholesterol.
An excess of “bad,” LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) contributes to fatty buildups in your arteries, narrowing the arteries and increasing your risk for stroke. Think of LDL cholesterol as “trash” that can litter your artery roadways.
“Good,” HDL cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein) helps protect against strokes and heart attacks as it carries LDL cholesterol away from your arteries and back to your liver where it is broken down and passed from your body. Think of HDL cholesterol as “recycle trucks” that help carry the LDL cholesterol (trash) back to the liver to be broken down. It is important for heart health to have enough “recycle trucks” (HDL cholesterol) compared to “trash” (LDL cholesterol) in order to keep your artery roadways clean from plaque buildup and blockage. High cholesterol contributes to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart disease and stroke.
When it comes to managing your cholesterol and improving your numbers, simple diet changes and incorporating exercise into your routine can help.
Choose foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have heart health benefits such as lowering your blood pressure and triglycerides. Choose salmon, herring, walnuts, chia or flax seeds for your next meal.
Increase your soluble fiber intake. Add oatmeal, kidney beans, Brussels sprouts, apples, or pears to your next meal or snack. Soluble fiber helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your bloodstream, lowering your LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.
Exercise often. Moderate physical activity helps raise your HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Check with your doctor before adding any new physical activity, but for most people, the goal is 20-30 minutes of vigorous movement, 3-5 times per week. Aim for an intensity that gets your heart rate up.
Quit tobacco products. Did you know within 20 minutes of stopping to smoke your heart rate and blood pressure will decrease?
Drink alcohol in moderation. Moderation is up to one drink a day for women of all ages, and men older than 65, and two drinks a day for men aged 65 and younger. High alcohol consumption can lead to more serious cardiovascular risks such as higher blood pressure, heart failure and strokes.
