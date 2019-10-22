Tree roots may seem like a really boring subject, I know. However, trees are the anchors and framework of our landscape. They provide shade, breeze, spring flowers, fall colors, homes for creatures (wanted and unwanted) and in some cases food for us.
Getting trees established takes many years so their care is so important. Ever heard the phrase, “The roots of trees are like a mirror image of the tree itself”? In most cases, that is simply not the case.
Some species of trees do have a taproot system, such as oak, pine and conifers, but most have a fibrous root system. In areas with ample moisture, they will develop less of a taproot system. Approximately 75% of a tree’s root system is in the top 18 inches of soil. That is amazing. The roots of a tree can extend horizontally 3 times the distance of the drip line.
The drip line is the extent of the canopy’s reach. For example, let’s say you have a maple tree, and from the trunk to the drip line measures 20 feet. The roots, then, will extend 60 feet from the trunk all the way around.
The main functions of the roots are to anchor the tree and keep it upright, and taking up water and nutrients. If you have ever seen a mature tree toppled by a tornado, you may wonder, “Where are all the roots? That’s it folks.
Landscape trees potentially have more of a shallow root system then trees in woodlots. Trees in the yard are likely benefactors of the homeowner either watering the yard or garden and therefore not searching as much for water. Less need to search for water equals fewer roots.
The same principle applies to overwatering your garden or turf areas. In compacted soil, every few years you should run an aerator over the area, or use a pitch fork or potato fork for some manual labor. When using a fork for aeration, dig the fork in several inches and rock it back and forth a few times creating air spaces. Repeat every 4-6 inches, or whatever you can manage.
Some roots are more aggressive and should be avoided near structures with basements or underground water and sewer systems. (Willows have an earned reputation for being the worst.)
Landscaping around trees
Knowing that roots potentially can be extending all over your yard, care should be taken when digging. If you desire to plant under trees, use perennials so you are not digging and disturbing roots every year.
Tree roots will be huge competitors for water and nutrients. Homeowners sometimes make the mistake of building a raised garden directly up to and around the tree trunk. The bottom of the tree trunk is called the buttress, where it flares out. The buttress area should never be buried up, as this can cause rotting of the trunk.
In the lawn area, roots may randomly start to emerge out the soil, more likely on older trees. The best thing you can do? Accept it, and leave it alone. Roots can become exposed for a number of reasons. Just as the tree’s trunk puts on layers every year, so do the larger woody roots. Also, roots are looking for a path of least resistance. Often with older trees, over time, a sidewalk has been added or a structure that has removed some of the roots in the construction process.
The types of trees most likely to show their roots are silver (soft) maple, poplars and willows. If you simply must cover tree roots, then use bark mulch as it is more breathable than soil for the tree.
Attempting to bury the roots is not a good idea nor a long-term solution. Roots also need oxygen, and burying the roots deeper can restrict access. Consider the tree planted in the middle of a sidewalk — I cringe when I see that. Even though the tree may have a pretty metal grate around it for water, where are the roots to go?
