Closing down completely hadn’t crossed the mind of the Mankato Playhouse — unless they absolutely had to.
And beginning next week — July 31 — the Mankato Playhouse presents “Forever Plaid.” That makes the dinner theater one of the first in the state to open its doors to the public — at 25% capacity and abiding by the Phase 4 rules put on by the state.
“Our number one priority is that our audience and cast are safe,” said David Holmes, executive and artistic director of the Playhouse. And they wouldn’t have opened their doors if they felt that the community — and the cast plus volunteers — wouldn’t feel comfortable (and safe).
Late May, the Playhouse released a survey, Holmes said. They asked the community whether or not they would feel comfortable attending a show — following all guidelines and safety protocols — late July through early August.
“Seventy-five percent of them said ‘Yes,’” Holmes said. The survey had 150 respondents.
With the confidence to move forward, the Playhouse began preparing for “Forever Plaid.”
The show is one that can survive an unprecedented situation — such as the ongoing pandemic — due to its small cast size, said director Kevin Barnard. Unlike some bigger plays, the four-person cast is more manageable.
“With four people, we don’t really worry about passing each other,” Barnard said. “This show is perfect in that situation to practice and rehearse, even to perform because you don’t have issues running backstage and running past a chorus of 20 people trying to change clothes.”
Barnard has been attached to the show since 1998, directing, acting and choreographing. A show like “Forever Plaid” not only stands the new test of a pandemic, but of time.
The show features four guys in a harmony group who had been killed by a bus on their way to the very first performance. However, they had magically been given a second chance to live much later on to finally give their performance. The show includes tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
“It’s had success for such a long time because it’s just one of those nostalgic — kind of like Lawrence Welk — kind of shows,” Barnard said.
It has a little bit of an edge along with quirky, goofy comedy.
“It’s a family show with a lot of appeal for all ages,” he said.
The show features actors Hans Bloedel (Jinx), Noah Thomas (Sparky), Paul Ragan (Smudge) and Matthew Atwood (Francis, and also president of the Playhouse).
Rehearsals began a few short weeks ago, in which the actors remained a 6-feet distance from each other — if not more.
“It’s been an interesting — different type — of rehearsal,” Atwood said.
The more intimate and small cast had been different from what the actors had been accustomed to pre-pandemic. Last year, Atwood and Thomas had been in the Playhouse’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
“That was a cast of like, 30,” Atwood said. “It was a big cast and everybody was hanging out like crazy.”
The smaller cast — though the bonding and relationships built behind scenes remain the same — had felt different in regards to distancing.
There had been some scrutiny online as well that the Playhouse may have opened up too early. One comment posted on the Star Tribune’s website about the Playhouse had said “Clearly this theater cares nothing about its artists and staff. Only the audience which is where the $$$ comes from.”
Atwood wished people would ask questions first before assuming the safety of their volunteers and volunteer cast members.
The following safety protocols have been implemented :
The theater has significantly narrowed down its tables — from 36 to 22 — which will be sanitized before and after each show. Every table will be spaced 6-feet apart and will have hand sanitizer.
In addition, individual tickets will not be sold, amd instead, the Playhouse will be selling tables.
Ticket-less check-ins and no day-of ticket sales (only 24 hours in advance). No physical programs, but instead a QR code located on each table to access via smartphones.
All volunteers and staff (except for the actors and pianist) will have masks. And of course, the mask ordinance will be in place for all its patrons.
The Playhouse is selling tickets (tables) so they can buy the rights to the show, to pay for the set and lighting.
“And I can tell you, being the president of the board, there ain’t no dollar signs in this nonprofit,” Atwood said.
From the beginning of the Playhouse’s vision — beginning last year — it was to bring high quality theater to Mankato.
“(Reopening) is all about the love of the community, and that’s why we did this,” Atwood said. “We wouldn’t put ourselves or the community at risk.”
There have been other theaters in the country that have opened, Barnard said. The two theaters in New Jersey had shows with standards for a safe environment approved by the Actors’ Equity Association — the actors’ union.
The Mankato Playhouse has taken those standards and implemented them to their shows.
“(The Mankato Playhouse) are not equity, but they still took all the time and precaution to figure out how to do it safely,” Barnard said. “So it’s not like we’re the only theater in the whole country that’s open. It’s just that we’re not guided by the actors’ union, but we still went through all the procedures anyway.”
Ragan added that he had never felt any qualms walking into the Playhouse to rehearse or feeling unsafe.
“This is sort of a highlight of my night,” Bloedel said.
In addition to all the safety protocols, the Playhouse had also marked off half the stage to where the actors can come up to.
“We’re not even using the entire stage,” Atwood said. There’s roughly 15-feet between the table at front to where the actors would come up to.
And for those who might not feel comfortable sitting too long in an enclosed space, patrons are allowed to leave and come back. The length of the show is also only 90 minutes — with dinner, people should only spend about two hours in the venue. Otherwise, the audience also has the opportunity to buy Show Only tables at a 50% discount.
But, of course, it’s up to the audience to feel out their comfort level. The Playhouse just hopes to put everyone’s mind at ease — if only for a moment.
“I think putting on the show with everyone together and laugh and a have a good time lets people not worry about the things that are a burden in the world,” Holmes said.
“I don’t know a lot of people that can say they went to a dinner theater during COVID, I think that’s pretty cool,” Thomas said.
