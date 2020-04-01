The Mankato Playhouse recently opened its doors to the public last fall with “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
The dinner theater had three successful shows throughout the season, including the latest “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change," before the shut downs in the state due to the pandemic crisis.
Movie theaters, community theaters, art galleries and other forms of crowd-dependent creativity and entertainment have been put on pause.
But that doesn't mean people in the area haven't found different and safe ways to continue creating, and that includes Mankato Playhouse.
Beginning at the end of March, the dinner theater planned to hold auditions for its next production, “Forever Plaid,” a four-man show.
Instead, with the shelter-in-place executive order, the theater took to online auditions. They have been “rolling with the punches,” said David Holmes, Mankato Playhouse's executive/artistic director.
“We want to be inventive in everything we do,” Holmes said. “We’re striving to do things different … (online auditions) fits into what we’re doing.”
Callbacks might be a little different, too. They might take place in a park to maintain a safe distance. It’s not really heard of, Holmes said. Even online rehearsals are rare. But it will work for such a small cast.
“Forever Plaid,” a family-friendly comedy about a harmony group that was tragically killed in a car accident before their first big performance, also features guest director Kevin Barnard from the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
Once casting is finished, rehearsals will remain remote. The hope is to rehearse in safe quarters, such as in the park with a pianist, where the quartet can practice the harmonies of the production.
But for now, callbacks and rehearsals are to be determined.
Currently, Holmes has had two submissions. Anyone interested can submit a video by April 4, with a two-minute-or-less video singing a song of choice. Videos can be submitted at info@davoriproductions.com.
“Forever Plaid” is currently slated for a June 5-June 21 run, but that might change depending on the sate of the crisis.
Though the future of the arts and theater, in regards to attendance, might be up in the air. There might still be a lingering precaution as the virus hopefully dwindles. Holmes remains hopeful.
“This community loves the arts, and does a lot to support the arts,” Holmes said. “We’re going to have a strong bounce back.”
The community has shown its support to Merely Players by donating tickets back to the theater for its production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which had to cancel its second weekend shows in March.
(By the way, you can make a donation, too, at merelyplayers.com.)
The annual dinner theater show at the Kato Ballroom is the biggest production of the year. Susan Olson, general manager of Merely Players, said they hoped to get $75,000 in ticket sales from "Jesus Christ Superstar," which bolsters smaller productions throughout the year.
“All said and done, we were close to $25,000,” Olson said. “Considering a small budget, that’s a big hit.”
The cancellation was also tough on the actors who had been rehearsing for weeks.
“There were a lot of tears,” said Tyler Christenson, who played Simon.
His wife, Carissa Ries Christenson, played Mary Magdalene, a role she had been wanting to play since she was a kid. She still had the opportunity to play the role, but was cut short due to the cancellation.
Christenson has been an active member of Merely Players for five years. The first weekend of the show, Christenson said, was a little nerve wracking.
“There were so many of us all together, acting together,” Christenson said. “If one of us had (COVID-19) it could have spread.”
Out of extra precaution for actors with vulnerable family members, some opted to not perform.
The performance went well, though Christenson said it was bittersweet.
Christenson was also set to direct “Rex’s Exes,” Merely Players last production of the season which was to be staged in May. They even held auditions in the beginning of March and had announced the cast.
“Unfortunately, because our mainstage is in a school, we have no access to the stage,” Olson said. “‘Rex’s Exes’ has been postponed. Tickets will still be good once the date is figured out.”
Even while Merely Players is on pause, much like the rest of the country and world, Olson and Christenson hope people remember the importance of art to the community.
Christenson adds that creativity is such a human outlet, especially being stuck at home for days on end. He hopes that, once life gets back to normal, people still will find that joy in the local community, much like the opportunities at Merely Players.
“It’s larger than themselves and they can practice art, and we try to make it accessible to anyone and everyone,” Christenson said. “We always love seeing new faces come around and we really hope that after being bottled up in our homes, for however long, they come to audition for the next show or just come to attend.”
“I would hope that people remember the power and impact the arts and creating have had during this difficult time,” Olson said. “Once they’re able to get out, and be out, they continue their passion and take that passion to take them to the theater or to the art gallery. We hope that people will want to get out and get back to life.”
Virtual pirouettes
Mankato Ballet Company has also postponed “Dorothy” to mid-June. The spring recital was originally set to perform in May.
During spring break, all nine instructors took the time to assess moving forward with classes.
“I love my teachers to death because they worked so hard,” Eryn Michlitsch said.
Technically, with the virtual classes, the Mankato Ballet hasn’t missed a session yet, Michlitsch said.
This week will be the second of five weeks of online instruction through an app, Band, which allows instructors to teach live and an opportunity for students to watch at their convenience. At the company's advantage, they’d already been using the app for parents and family to see recital videos.
Now they’re utilizing more features through it.
“So far, this week has been pretty smooth,” Michlitsch said. “We’ve got 90% of our students set up on the app and calling people to troubleshoot and download everything.”
It's an interesting opportunity to show oneness between students and instructors, too, Michlitsch said. Some instructors have been recording at home with living rooms, basements or garages as backdrops.
“The kids are at home too, so it’s kind of cool to see that teachers are doing the same thing they’re doing,” Michlitsch said.
Parents have been following up with pictures demonstrating some kids casting the videos on their TVs or in their kitchens.
“It’s been pretty cool. I think there’s nothing like being in the real class, but right now it’s a novelty,” Michlitsh said.
Kelsey Chester, assistant to the director and instructor, had been excited to interact with her students once again, even through a virtual platform.
“I logged in on my Monday tap class and I had over 30 notifications from them,” Chester said. “I couldn’t respond because I was live, but I kept seeing them popping up. It was absolutely awesome.”
Though she knows that most of her students would rather be in the studio dancing, she feels like they’re thriving from the instructional videos and feel their energy, even through the screen.
What is perhaps most important is the fact that they're maintaining a consistent schedule for students, especially those who’d typically spend 20 hours at the studio practicing. Taking a long break from dancing and jumping back into practice could result in injury.
After the five weeks of online classes, the studio will come back to assess the current situation and, hopefully, they’ll be back in the studio rehearsing for “Dorothy” come May.
“After the end of April, we’re hoping that we’ll hopefully be back in the classroom,” Chester said. “The more weeks we can have to rehearse, we’ll take it.”
And ultimately, watching dance live is more thrilling than watching it on a screen.
“When you’re there, seeing the dancers sweating and breathing and being with the music, it’s very different than something that’s been recorded,” Michlitsch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.