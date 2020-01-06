Local musician Lisa Murphy has a special place in her heart for John Denver, and a friendship with a St. Peter man put her on a first name basis with her favorite artist and his family.
The Mankato-based guitar player and singer heard her first John Denver song, “Rocky Mountain High,” when she was five and was hooked. By the time she was 13, she was playing locally, later adopting the moniker "The Singing Cowgirl.” At the age of 15, she met the man she calls her biggest influence
After striking up a friendship with John Denver’s father-in-law, a St. Peter resident, when she was a teenager in the 1970s, she found herself face-to-face with the American icon at Mankato Regional Airport just two years after her first performance, gaining access to rare demos, memorabilia and front row tickets to see Denver live.
“John Denver is the reason I play and sing,” Murphy said. “I wouldn’t be playing if it wasn’t for him.”
Now, in her 38th year of performing, Murphy is releasing a tribute album for her musical hero based on a promise to Denver’s family that she would keep his music alive after he died in a plane crash in 1997.
Fast forward to the present, and Murphy routinely plays more than 400 shows per year. Along with her repertoire of classic 50s and 60s music, old country tunes, holiday-themed songs and kid’s music, she plays a variety of John Denver songs for crowds ranging from small children to assisted living facilities for the elderly throughout Minnesota and beyond.
Murphy met Jim Martell — whose daughter Annie married Denver in 1967 — while Martell was running the Holiday House, a popular supper club near St. Peter. The two became close. When Martell died in 2014, Murphy was by his side.
“We really connected,” Murphy said. “I was actually with him when he died and he told me he loved me like a daughter.”
Annie Martell met Denver in 1965 while he and his band at the time, the Mitchell Trio, were on tour. They'd performed at Gustavus Adolphus College, where Annie was a student. The two talked for a while after the show and married two years later. Their wedding reception was held at the Holiday House.
The couple flew by private jet to visit the Martell family in St. Peter on occasion, and during one visit in 1978, Jim Martell introduced Murphy to Denver after he landed at the Mankato Regional Airport, and again in 1981.
John Denver already knew who she was.
“Jim would tell him about me a lot,” Murphy said. “He said John was very proud of me representing him, because I’ve been a John Denver tribute artist for years.”
John and Annie Denver divorced in 1982, and today Annie Denver works as a psychologist in Aspen, CO, where the two had been living. When Denver died in a plane crash in 1997, Murphy attended both of Denver’s funerals in Aspen and Aurora, CO. At the public funeral in Aurora, where his mother lived, the modest church could only accommodate a tiny fraction of the crowd that turned up.
“It was a little Presbyterian church in Aurora, a suburb of Denver,” Murphy said. “There were 8,000 people there. They had to have screens set up outside so people could see what was going on.”
After Murphy was invited to perform with other John Denver tribute artists in Aspen in 2017, she promised his family she would keep his music alive. Friends had already been encouraging her to record a John Denver tribute album.
It so happened that the sister of a childhood friend of hers was married to Mankato resident Al Wodtke, who played bass for the U.K. band Badfinger. They were the first band to sign with Apple Records in 1968, the label owned and operated by the Beatles.
“He lives in Mankato here and has a recording studio," Murphy said.
Wodtke joined Badfinger in 1983, appearing on MTV and VH1 and other television shows in the 1980s. His last official show with the band was in 2013, although he continues to play sporadically, including at a recent John Lennon tribute at First Avenue in Minneapolis.
"My wife's sister knew Lisa Murphy," Wodtke said. "She was going down the highway, noticed her pickup truck and called her up. The conversation led to her desire to record some music and my sister-in-law volunteered me for the job. I did all the backing tracks."
Murphy takes a personalized and interactive approach with her audience, as could be seen from a Monday performance at Pathstone Day Living in Mankato. She stands in a circle, making eye contact with each person in attendance. Some of them sing along, smile and engage in small talk with her.
“Shall we do another John Denver song?” she asked the crowd. “You know he’s my hero.”
Pathstone Day Living Director Marti Titus said Murphy is popular among the clients, who repeatedly ask for her to perform again. She’s been playing several shows every year there for years.
“When I took this job she was already one of the regular entertainers here,” Titus said. “She has a really good interaction with clients while she’s singing. She’s the only one we get in a circle like that for. They love her.”
Up until four years ago, Murphy supplemented her income with music while working as a dental assistant and custodian. When she lost her job four years ago, she hit the ground running as a full-time musician. While her largest crowd to date was at the Minnesota State Fair in front of 6,000 people, Murphy still says she prefers the up close and personal performances.
Last year she played 402 shows in five states. The year before she played 500, joking that she’s “semi-retired.” Along with senior living facilities, she performs at private parties, state and county fairs, clubs and festivals. She does all the booking herself and has even been hired a few times as a singing telegram.
“It’s really a personal gift because not too many people would hire somebody to go sing a song for somebody else,” Murphy said. “It’s really quite touching."
Murphy will be playing songs from her new album, “My Tribute to John Denver,” 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Mully’s on Madison in Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.