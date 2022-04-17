It would be strange to meet someone who likes to pay taxes, but in my mind there’s an upside to the ides of April. That is the day you get to toss the tax return from seven years ago, safe in the knowledge it won’t ever come back to haunt you.
Getting rid of an old tax return is one of the highlights of spring, not as good as Easter but definitely up there with sighting the first robin. I always take a moment to ruffle through the paperwork, looking at old receipts and canceled checks, recalling the trepidation I felt when I dropped the finished return into the mail.
Would it be accepted, or would we get a dreaded OFFICIAL BUSINESS letter from the IRS telling us we needed to take remedial math courses, especially in addition? Now, thankfully, for the year in question, it no longer matters.
For a long time, my husband, Mark, did our taxes because I grew up with a father who made taxes seem so huge and terrifying that they could only be done by A) a man; or B) someone — preferably male — with a degree in finance from Harvard. It wasn’t until the advent of the home computer and tax software that I decided to try my hand at taxes because Mark is even less enthralled with technology than I am.
I would like to state here and now that I have never intentionally started working on our tax returns with any kind of devious plan to cheat the government out of its share fair. Such a plan requires not only a degree in finance from Harvard but also a criminal mind. Given that I still quake at the memory of the time I accidently forgot to pay for a candy bar when I was 7 and, sobbing hysterically, threw myself on the mercy of the 7-11 store manager, I do not and never will have a criminal mind. But at the back of my head there is always the faint fear that I might have done something criminal without even realizing it.
The online tax service we use likes to ask annoying questions such as “Are you SURE you have submitted all of your income for the previous year?” as if somewhere we’re hiding a couple of million dollars in an old gym bag. It also has a heartwarming feature toward the end of the whole gruesome ordeal that predicts your chance of being audited. So far it has always predicted “low,” but who knows? Maybe it tells even the Al Capones out there the same thing just to make all of us feel good.
There’s an expression about ignorance of the law not being an excuse for breaking it, but I’m not sure if I’m 100% on board with that statement. There are some obvious laws that you should be — and usually are — charged guilty if you break them, like laws of physics that involve cutting off a semi on the highway during a blizzard, and fashion laws pertaining to middle-aged men and short shorts. But those picky IRS laws that are so arcane, so vague and so filled with doublespeak — can one truly be blamed if they break one of their rules without even knowing it existed?
It’s like being invited to an ultra-fancy dinner party and not knowing what to do with a finger bowl, although I’d think the name “finger bowl” would be a mighty good indicator. Or, worse, being invited to an ultra-fancy dinner party, not realizing its ultra-fancy, and showing up in sweatpants and a T-shirt reading “I’m with stupid” and you’re alone.
So the relief is immense when I’m able to toss another year of possible tax trouble into the shredder. The fact that the year I have just shredded is immediately replaced by another year doesn’t really dawn on me for a week or two, and those are good weeks indeed.
