This fall, I am again planning to have several straggly trees removed.
Sometimes it’s a no-brainer which ones to remove. Some need more thought. For instance, I have a couple of areas where there are small groups of trees and they are all doing well. So, the questions are: How much will they grow in the next 10 years? Will one or more eventually be shaded out? Will they shade out other desirables close by? What is the normal life expectancy of the tree? What is the structure and crown like?
No question the box elder will go in one of the groups — likely to break in a storm, shorter lived, not that desirable. The tough-but-necessary removal will be taking down two red oaks, each about 20 feet tall that are growing through the beautifully shaped crown of a much larger white oak.
Yes, they should have been removed years ago, but we all know how it is. You make your to-do list, but that doesn’t mean it gets done!
If you need thinning out in your forest as well, now is the time to mark your trees before the leaves fall. To get a good visual, stand at the trunk and look up at the canopy and the surrounding space it does (or doesn’t) have. This can help in making decisions as you think of future growth.
Trees that are already misshapen due to crowding won’t suddenly produce side branches if you remove the neighboring tree. Sometimes, in the case of a cluster of wimpy trees, it’s best to leave them together if none will look good standing on their own.
Clues for quality composting
Recently a friend asked about composting needles from evergreens. Needles from evergreens actually make great mulching material as they are “free draining” verses leaves that can pack down forming a mat.
Summer mulch can be 2-6 inches deep and will help retain moisture and block the sun from reaching all the weed seeds. Mulch used for winter plant protection should be applied thicker and not until mid-November if covering the entire crown.
There can still be stretches of warm weather into November and piles of mulch covering plants can actually start to rot them in warm humid conditions.
As far as composting, evergreen needles would be great carbon material. Recommended ratio on carbon vs. nitrogen materials varies greatly. Over the gardening/mowing season, most homeowners will have more nitrogen plant material piling up than carbon. Carbon stuff should make up the majority of your compost heap — pine needles, pine cones, dried grass clippings, straw, hay or shredded paper. Studies I have read over the past years have stated that composting or using evergreen needles does not change the acidity of your soil, so no worries there.
Clean-up time!
Fall clean-up is getting a new approach in my garden this year.
Normally I hand cut all of my plants with a pruner or loppers. This year, I have already experimented with a weed whip and hedge trimmer to cut back the plants. The edges are more jagged but the herbaceous perennials are dying completely back anyway, so this time of year I am not concerned. Plants such as iris I will still cut with a pruners.
For some of you, maybe mowing down the garden is an option. Shallow-rooted plants like mums, could easily be pulled out of the soil by a weed whip, so be careful as you experiment. This new approach is an effort to work smarter, not harder, in the fall garden, and this time of year my hands are tired from all of the bakery work.
If you forgot to mow your strawberry plants by mid-August, you can still hand prune them to clean them up. The buds (potential berries) are already developed for next year and tucked in the crown of the plant. Mowing to low now could cut them off which equals no berries for next June. A careful approach with hand tools is a better option.
Shouts to Barb!
A BIG shout out to Barb Lamson of the Master Gardener group for demonstrating peony division at the Mankato Farmer’s Market this past Saturday. I hope you enjoy my peonies in your garden!
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is now open for 2019, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the Best Buy parking lot in Mankato. The Tuesday market is held 3:30-6 p.m. at Best Buy. The Thursday market will be held 3:30-6 p.m. at the Food Hub in Old Town, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
