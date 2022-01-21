When she was a little girl, Emily Jansen would walk down to the local St. Peter travel agency and bring home brochures for all of the places in the world she wanted to visit when she grew up. From those brochures posted on her bedroom wall, she would plan her itinerary.
The internet has replaced brochures for planning purposes, but she has now visited more than 30 of those countries and looks to add more in a travel-packed 2022. She plans, markets and leads group tours around the world through her business, The Wanderlust Rose.
“I just really had an itch to travel and always planned to eventually travel when it was convenient,” said Jansen recently via Zoom. A 2013 graduate of the Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance with a BFA in musical theater, Jansen found performing jobs in the Twin Cities after graduation.
But working extended runs of shows at Old Log Theatre or Theater Latte Da were not conducive to a travel schedule.
“I was making a comfortable wage doing theater, but obviously anyone who works in the arts knows you’re not making millions to go off and travel the world with,” she said.
“So I found a whole lot of cool and interesting different jobs and volunteer positions all around the world to kind of support me that first year. I volunteered at Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. I worked a pub crawl in Poland.”
Along the way she started planning.
When friends asked for her secrets, she started a blog called The Wanderlust Rose, incorporating her free spirit and middle name into the title. After starting slowly — WiFi isn’t always available in remote locations — she built up a following through stories, photos and videos she posted.
She didn’t learn it all on her own. She credits Topdeck Travel with providing her the experience to one day go off on her own. They recognized in this theater major the makings of a great travel guide.
“You would be surprised how many people have an interest in tourism and travel but aren’t necessarily comfortable with public speaking,” Jansen said. “They don’t want to get up in front of a microphone and talk to large groups, aren’t comfortable putting themselves out there. Maybe they aren’t necessarily ones with strong skills to think on their feet. Those kinds of skills we develop in theater, which have served me immensely during this time.”
In addition to an engaging personality, Jansen strives to make sure every person on the group trip, which could range from eight to 25 people, is having a great individual experience.
Kathy Kapa Scinto knew Jansen from Minnesota State, where her daughter, Emily Scinto, shared a stage with Jansen. She decided to go on a trip to the Southwest United States.
“(Emily) made time to get to know each person that was on her trip and made sure we all were getting what we wanted out of our trip,” Scinto said. “That’s not easy to do with that many people.”
Everyone got a set of fairy lights for their tents, she said, along with handwritten cards and some stickers to welcome them. These small gestures personalize the adventure. Jansen said many people have booked multiple trips with her, and she receives Christmas cards from others.
“I truly do not sleep on these trips,” Jansen laughed.
Days may start with early risers who want to explore a city on foot and not end until hours later with those who want to check out the bars and nightlife. That attention to detail can be so exhausting, Jansen said, that she often books two-day solo getaways following a group trip to recharge her own batteries.
“She is so wonderful at planning fun and interesting activities,” said Leigh (Jacobsen) Gladden, another MSU theater friend who has been to New Orleans and Indonesia with Jansen. “She is also great at making sure your trip is not stressful.”
That comes through careful planning and utilizing her theater skills to adapt if a flight gets canceled, access to a country is denied or a bus blows a tire.
Most of the places she goes are places where she has had incredible experiences, she said. She partners with local guides to create trips that include the things she has enjoyed, and might add a recommended activity from them. In July she will visit Mount Kilimanjaro for the first time.
At least four of her 11 trips planned for this year are sold out, including May in Morocco’s Sahara Desert, June in Turkey, the July Mount Kilimanjaro trip and a September Superior Hiking Trail trip. Iceland in February and Sail Croatia in August include two weeks from which to choose.
At the beginning of her efforts, she was able to do more planning earlier than expected because of the pandemic. Because of that, she fulfilled her five-year plan in about one year. She now has added an assistant to help plan logistics for trips but still intends to host every trip for now.
“I think I would like to keep doing tours,” she said about her future plans. “I would love the theater to be a part of my life again. So I think eventually I would like to perform part of the year and travel part of the year.”
Her parents were surprised when she made that first solo trip to Europe in 2018 but have seen how she has grown doing it.
“Loren and I are so proud of Emily and all that she has accomplished,” Laura Jansen said. “She has taken her passion for travel and turned it into her dream job.”
To find out more and get an idea of what the trips include, follow Jansen at thewanderlustrose.com or facebook.com/thewanderlustrose.
