Q. I keep hearing how good sweet potatoes are for me, but I don’t know what to do with them.
A. When most people think of sweet potatoes they think of the brown sugar-sweetened, butter-soaked, marshmallow-slathered baked variety associated with Thanksgiving. But sweet potatoes can be so much more. Sweet potatoes are an underutilized produce item. Here are some ideas to help you enjoy this “super spud.”
For the best flavor, choose sweet potatoes that are firm and do not have any cracks, bruises or soft spots. Sweet potatoes should be stored in a cool, dark and well-ventilated place. Avoid refrigerating sweet potatoes as the cold temperature can negatively alter their flavor.
Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene (vitamin A). Beta-carotene gives the sweet potato its deep orange color. One cup of sweet potato provides us with over 400% of our Daily Value of vitamin A. Vitamin A plays a key role in the health of our eyes, skin, skeletal and soft tissue, and even our teeth!
The high fiber content of sweet potatoes (7 grams per 1 cup) slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to keep blood sugar steady.
You can use sweet potatoes in much the same way as white potatoes. My favorite way is to make sweet potato fries. Wash and peel sweet potatoes; cut into long ¾-inch-wide strips; toss with olive oil and cayenne pepper. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes for crispy sweet potato fries with a kick! The fat content of the oil will help with absorption of the beta-carotene in the sweet potatoes.
Other delicious ways to use sweet potatoes are to bake them and combine with a spoonful of maple syrup and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice or puree with bananas, maple syrup and cinnamon for a sweet treat.
Once grilling season is here, wash your sweet potato, leave peel on and cut into wedges. Marinate with bottled low-sodium teriyaki sauce and grill until tender.
The possibilities with sweet potatoes are endless.
