Ah, Feb. 14, the day sweethearts say mushy things and give heart-shaped boxes of chocolates to each other. I think it’s nice there’s one day out of the year couples coo instead of peck since occasionally during the other 364 days our mouths can get us in trouble.
In honor of those other 364 days, I’ve compiled a very short, completely subjective list of a few of the dumb things men say to women followed by some of the dumb things women say to men that can get both of them in hot water faster than a leap into a thermal spring.
Men:
Any sentence beginning or ending with “young lady,” especially when the female involved regularly dyes her gray roots and remembers all the words from the theme song of “Love, American Style.” I know men are trying to be complimentary, but can you imagine a woman calling a man in his 50s or 60s (or beyond) “young man”? You most likely can’t because it never happens.
“Don’t you already own a top/pants/purse that same color?” Guys, before asking a question like that, I suggest you think about how the rest of your conversation is going to play out. I can tell you right now, not well.
Maybe your wife does own five navy blue T-shirts, and maybe you can’t tell any of them apart, but she can. And because she’s the one wearing them, you’d be wise not to ask her why she keeps buying the same thing in multiples.
You’d be even wiser not to ask how much she spent on her latest acquisition especially when you have a garage full of your own version of five navy blue T-shirts.
“Amazon? Again? I’m starting to think you and the mailman have something going on.” See above.
“Your doctor said you don’t need any pain medication and since he’s the one who went to medical school ...” This sentence, uttered by a soon-to-be daddy to a soon-to-be mommy during childbirth, has never been completely finished by anyone who is still breathing.
“Are you sure you want a second helping? You did say you wanted to drop a pound or two.” Them’s fighting words, fellows.
And here are a few of the dumb things women say to men:
I lied. Women don’t usually say dumb things to men. We generally think about what we’re going to say before we say it (which is why we never call anyone older than 12 “young man.”)
No, we gals get ourselves in trouble by using not-always-the-nicest tones, tones we know aren’t nice but still use them because (pick one or two — or all three): we’re tired, we’re crabby, we can’t help ourselves. Of course, none of those reasons is really an excuse, and if we were the smart young ladies our husbands think we are, we’d knock it off.
Example number one: A wife notices the garbage can in the kitchen is in serious danger of overflowing. She changes the bag, but instead of taking the trash outside without any additional comments, she says in a somewhat snarly tone, “Am I the only person in this entire household who knows how to change a garbage bag?”
Her husband and children all feel immediately guilty, even though none of them had even noticed the overflowing can. If it helps, it isn’t really about the garbage. It’s about women basically wanting everyone on the same page — their page — all the time. Hence, the tone comes out.
Example number two: A couple is getting ready to go out for dinner. The husband appears looking like he’s looked all day long, in other words like he just cleaned out the gutters. “You’re ready?” the wife asks, her voice dripping disbelief as she does the old elevator eyes taking in the faded flannel shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.
Mission accomplished, her hubby turns around and goes back into the bedroom to change, his anticipation of their evening out several notches lower than it was a few seconds earlier. True, he should have known better than to show up looking like a bum, but also true his wife could have said, “Why don’t you wear that new sweater I got you for Christmas?” and dinner most likely would have been a lot friendlier.
Example number three: “WhatEVER!” I don’t know of any tone of voice that could make that remark sound pleasant.
Of course, not all men say dumb things and not all women use “the tone” that lowers the temperature in a room without even going near the thermostat. But I have to say most of us do at some time or another.
Maybe today, for the sake of St. Valentine, we can skip the questionable comments and loaded tones and focus instead on being first in line for all those half-priced heart-shaped boxes of chocolate tomorrow morning.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
