Back to the future? More like fast forward to now.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is exhibiting work from the Bend of the River Photography Club. The exhibit displays recent photos of many places in and around town in comparison to photos from the BECHS archive of those same locations in the past.
“One of my deep passions is the history of place,” said Jessica Potter, the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s executive director.
Potter reached out to Randy Woods, president of the photography club, and proposed the idea to him.
“The idea was a then-and-now type of exhibit,” Potter said, “but even going to the level that would be of interest to photographers ... to study the historical image and try to plant their feet in the original spot that the photographer took the photo in. That was the challenge was to kind of recreate that image today.”
And the photographers were able to stand almost directly where many others had once stood to take those original photographs.
“There’s just something about trying to stand in the same spot that someone stood, in some cases like a hundred years ago, that’s really fascinating,” said Charlie Berg, the treasurer of the Bend of the River Photography club.
Club members were allowed to sift through the BECHS photo archives and select images that spoke to them. The end result is this exhibit, which will be on display through the end of December.
“I think a lot of people are just fascinated to look at a familiar scene and see what it looked like a long time ago. It’s just kind of fascinating to see a scene that you’re familiar with from what it looked like way back,” Berg said.
The point of the exhibit is not just to show off how much things have changed.
“Part of the goal is to document the history of place today because we have historical images that have recorded it for us in the past,” Potter said.
The photos from this exhibit will be donated to the BECHS archives to document this point in history for the future.
“People forget about all that’s already happened before us. We just see things today and we don’t always have the eyes to see what was this place or how many people have walked this ground before us. The idea of the project was just to kind of see the history that’s all around us,” Potter said.
One of the most fascinating things about this exhibit is the juxtaposition between past and present. In some photos there were many similarities, while in others things look completely different.
This exhibit doesn’t just benefit BECHS. The photographers, as well, are glad to be part of such a big project.
“It’s always nice to do a collaborative project with somebody. It’s nice to have a goal in mind rather than going out and just shooting some photos. When you have a goal it kind of focuses your work,” Berg said.
The exhibit and reception are free to the public and Potter strongly encourages everyone to attend.
“It’s just an incredible collection of then and now photographs documenting the past and the present of Blue Earth County and I think that’s what makes it so special is it’s here. It’s right in our own backyard,” Potter said.
BECHS has worked with the photography club for a few years now on exhibits similar to this. The photography club often shows its works at the BECHS in the fall and it just made sense to team up for this event.
“We just really believe in what they are doing as capturing the history of Blue Earth County today,” Potter said.
Potter also said that she hope this event causes more people to consider joining the club, as well.
The photography club is always open to new members to be a part of their projects and more. They meet at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Anyone interested in joining can contact Randy Woods at 507-345-3804 or simply attend a meeting. Dues are $25 per year per person.
