Near the lobby inside Ecumen Pathstone in Mankato is the physical therapy room, filled with natural lighting and warmth.
It is there you will find your silver lining in the form of Rich Schreiner, physical therapist.
He is one of several Pathstone physical therapists, all of whom have a gift for healing.
Schreiner also has an additional gift: long-distance swimming.
On the wall next to the inspirational posters is a striking photo of Schreiner in the waters of San Francisco Bay — the famed Alcatraz prison looms in the background. He’s doing the crawl while a spotter paddleboards alongside. Before he finishes, he’ll have swum more than a mile.
Schreiner smiles and reflects on the arduous task.
“A mile and a quarter and that is tumultuous,” he says, “and instead of a straight shot, you have to go with the current and the tide changes. It’s like swimming in a washing machine.”
More recently he did another swim, this time even longer. He stepped into the waters of Lake Superior in Bayfield, Wisconsin.
“Two and a quarter miles and it’s a straight shot. It has built up to almost 600 contestants. It’s not a competitive environment. The swimmers are all in it together. It’s really spiritual for me. I love doing it.”
He holds up his phone with a picture of a Big Boy hamburger.
“I have to eat a lot of these because I have to keep my body fat up. It is best to insulate against the cold temperature.”
When asked why he did it, Schreiner shrugs and says it was simply to honor the memory of his wife.
Rich met his wife, Mankato native Pamela Hodapp, while living in California. They both taught phys ed at the same high school. Pamela was teaching swimming and Rich brought his students to the pool for the swimming unit.
Pamela was an East High School graduate, the first graduating class to go through all four years at East. After they married and returned to Mankato, they had two daughters, Nacia and Carmen. Pamela taught swimming at East and through Mankato Community Education.
While teaching a water aerobics class in 2008, Rich accompanied her and started swimming laps. Pamela was prepared to teach at Old Main when she had total hip surgery followed by a fall. She later died of a blood clot. That was six years ago.
“The swimming and my job as a physical therapist are a natural lifestyle fit. I’ve never been a competitive swimmer. While in California, I also surfed and body surfed. Nothing like swimming in the ocean.”
Rich has been inspired by both his wife and younger daughter, 32-year-old Carmen, who was a Mankato West competitive swimmer. Nacia, also a West grad, flew in from LA where she is a filmmaker and photographer. She recorded the adventure in photos and video.
Back in the therapy room, Rich is on to the next client, a woman in her 70s who just had knee surgery. Rich has a style that is all about nursing. He sits next to the woman and gently puts her knee in his arms, then works with her so there is no room for pain. He doesn’t buy into the “no pain, no gain” mantra.
“That’s for football players,” he says. “We are all about recovery.”
While the Alcatraz swim was for his wife, he says it was his father on his mind in Wisconsin.
“My father was a disciplinarian, and I know he was kicking my butt across the whole way. He was a good motivator, but he was kind of hard on us.”
The Madeline Island swim, he says takes place in water that is 160 feet.
“And only 60 degrees,” he says. “I look forward to that. I’m swimming it in memory of my dad. It helps if I have a mission.”
Rich says his training paid off.
“I cross train with a regiment of aerobic apparatus — treadmill, weights, a stationary bike and lots of stretching, as well as yoga, tai chi, swimming in the local pools. I have my eyes on that pond by The Red Jacket Trail. If it’s deep enough.”
Back in the therapy studio Rich fields questions about this swim. His whole team at Pathstone watches his progress.
