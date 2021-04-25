It all started with a cobalt blue drinking glass, one of half a dozen we picked up at a rummage sale at some point over the past 20 years. When our son Hank broke one of the glasses, he looked on eBay to see how much a replacement glass would cost. (Why he did that is still unclear to me. I might get upset if he broke the dishwasher, but drinking glasses? Who cares?)
“You know those drinking glasses with the stars and moons on them?” he asked. “I looked on eBay and they’re selling for 80 bucks.”
Faster than double greased lightning, I was on eBay doing my own research, not because I didn’t trust him, but because I didn’t believe him. He was right. There it was, right on eBay, a glass exactly like the one we’d paid maybe a quarter for listed at $80.
The wheels in my brain began spinning. If a crummy drinking glass was going for $80, what about all those Pokémon juice glasses we still had?
Eureka! One Pokémon Togepi (it means something to someone) juice glass was selling for over $50. My pulse raced as I thought about all the stuff our children had hoarded over the years that I could now sell and become rich. I always hoped — but doubted — there was a method to our madness when we bought them everything their little hearts desired to the detriment of our savings account. Payback time had arrived.
Mark and I used to sell on eBay and we managed to unload a lot of clutter, but the eBay switched to all PayPal and we were both too confused — and too lazy — to figure out the new system. Greed has an amazing way of clearing up confusion and 10 minutes later I managed to not only list the blue drinking glass but also sign up for PayPal and begin mentally planning a retirement in Palm Beach with all the money we were going to make.
“Let’s get rid of everything we never use,” I said to Mark after telling him about the incredibly overpriced drinking glass. “Wouldn’t it be nice to have less stuff to move when we retire?”
Always willing to help a cause — especially one with the potential to brighten our bank account — Mark unearthed a railroad lantern given to him by his grandfather that had been gathering dust in the basement for decades. We listed it at $100 and waited for the bidding war to begin.
And waited. And waited.
After two entire weeks with several views but no bids on either the railroad lamp or the drinking or Pokémon glasses, we regrouped.
“We’re going to have to lower the price,” I said. “The buyer has to pay postage and eBay suggested we ask $15 for shipping. That will help.”
“Fine by me,” Mark agreed. And so we lowered it and got a Buy Now bid for $88 immediately (which is another thing I don’t get — why quibble over 12 measly dollars?). The lamp was sold to someone in New Mexico, and we were off to the races — and the post office.
Due to the size of the lamp and its lampshade, we had to use two boxes, which, we assured ourselves, shouldn’t make THAT big of a difference since the lampshade weighed about 8 ounces. At the post office, I learned otherwise.
“The cheapest way to send this will cost you $45,” the post office clerk told us, causing Mark to almost faint.
“We don’t want it sent in a limousine,” Mark began. “Just a regular truck will be fine.”
“It’s OK,” I interrupted. “I’m sure the shade won’t cost as much to send. We’ll still make a profit.”
I was right. The shade cost a mere $35 to ship, meaning we netted a grand total of $23.
Mark kicked a rock glumly after we left the post office. “We’re never going to be able to retire.”
“Bite your tongue,” I told him. “I haven’t even started on going through the kids’ stuff. There’s gold in them thar old toys and they can’t cost that much to ship.”
Right?
So maybe we’ll have to retire next to a sandbox instead of a beach. One thing is certain: We’ll have a whole let less to pack once that glorious day finally arrives.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
