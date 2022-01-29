One would assume it would be pretty difficult to be a virgin about much of anything as one grows older. One would be wrong.
After conquering roundabouts (well, sort of — I have learned they’re fine if you travel on them at 5 a.m.), I figured it was smooth sailing from here on out.
Nope. The world is full of new experiences and during the past week alone I found myself in virgin status on a couple of separate occasions.
First was fast food. We decided to ignore healthy eating the other night and visit the golden arches instead.
“Let’s try ordering it online and skip the drive-thru,” I suggested. “Then our order will be ready when we get there.”
“How do you do that?” Mark asked.
“Just order it and pick it up,” I said somewhat airily as if ordering a Big Mac and fries on my cellphone was something I did on a regular basis.
Everything went smoothly until we got to the restaurant and pulled into the designated slot for pickup orders. “The app says they’re prepping our food now,” I said. “It shouldn’t take long.”
So we waited. And waited. And waited. After 10 minutes, Mark said, “This is ridiculous. It would have been faster to go through the drive-thru.”
“I’m sure they’ll be out any second now.”
Another 10 minutes went by before I looked at my phone again and noticed there was one more thing I was supposed to click on — the button indicating we were at the restaurant waiting for our order. I hit it quickly and within minutes we were on our way home.
I thought about sharing my lapse of attention to detail with Mark, but quickly decided against it. After all, once he had his Big Mac in front of him he stopped grumbling about how the internet was the clearest indicator of the end of civilization as we once knew it.
The second virgin territory I conquered was online grocery shopping. This is one area I planned on staying virginal forever, but after coming down with a bad cold, I decided to give it a try.
Everything went smoothly and I even managed to remember to text the store when I arrived. I also spent about $50 less than I normally spend on impulse buys such as split-end sealers and the latest flavor of Oreos.
But in spite of the ease and convenience, I’m not so sure I’ll keep online shopping. There’s something about pushing a shopping cart up and down aisles that I find highly therapeutic, not to mention informative (headlines on the gossip magazines in the checkout lane) and entertaining (zeroing in on that couple arguing about which potato chips to buy).
Somehow sitting in the car and waiting for my order to be brought out made me feel like I was cutting corners in the game of Life. And even though I knew I was simply using a service the store offered, I also felt a little shiftless. I was brought up to believe that if I could do something myself, I should never ask someone else to do it for me. That’s a hard lesson to unlearn.
The store gave me a little bag with a gift inside to celebrate my first online shopping experience. Printed on the outside of the bag was “What did you do instead of shopping?” followed by several options including getting a manicure, paying bills and having lunch with your mother.
While I’d give my eyeteeth to have lunch with my mother again, none of the other options applied. As I drove home, I realized I really don’t have anything to do on a Saturday morning but go grocery shopping.
If I drop that activity, all I’m going to be left with is changing the kitty litter followed by going on eBay to look for an affordable vintage Partridge Family lunchbox that I know will make a fabulous purse and be the envy of my peers. In-person grocery shopping looks mighty attractive as an alternative.
I’m sure there are many more virgin territories out there for all of us to explore, but it’s back to the grocery store for me next Saturday. My cold will be gone by then, but I’ll mask up just to be safe.
And with any luck at all, I’ll find the squabbling couple right away in produce and be able to trail them all the way to the bread aisle. Whoever said simple pleasures are the best certainly knew what he or she was talking about.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
