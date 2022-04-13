Spring! The season of discovery!
My list of discoveries grows long, starting with my new $40 Corona pruners left on the bird bath all winter. You thought I was talking about plants, right? Next up are the cans of spray paint left under my garden table right there in the middle of the garden, scissors, knives and on and on.
On to the good news! On Sunday I was able to dig and demonstrate plant division to a group of friends. The giant peony was the most work to excavate. Had I not been in a hurry, I would have completely washed off the soil to see the best places to cut.
Peony roots are like a bunch of tangled carrots and just cutting through a soil-packed root system can result in buds with no viable root piece attached. It’s painful to see those beautiful buds just wasted. But that’s the down side of dividing plants; injuries can happen.
Dividing huge plants like a 15-year-old daylily or hosta can be a chore. But unlike peonies, these massive roots are not as easily ruined.
First step is to dig it out around all the edges. Then start adding a lifting/prying motion a time or two around the entire plant. If the plant is too large to actually lift it out, dig the shovel in deep and, using a foot, step on the shovel handle to act like a crow bar. Then flip the plant over with your hands. With the root side facing up, the next step is to use a hatchet and mallet to break up the root system.
This root system was about 18-plus inches across and nearly a foot thick. I gave the root a whack about halfway to the center and left the hatchet in place. Then, using a mallet, I hit the hatchet to force it through the plant.
You may have to repeat this several times to get the plant pieces to the desired size. We were able to divide a ginormous daylily in minutes using this effective manner. You can also use a sharp spade or shovel, but this method actually is more accurate. When using a spade, often the root ball moves during the dissection.
One of my friends on Sunday was describing a tree she received in the mail. Packages are limited to 6 feet tall and that’s not a problem once you simply cut the top of the tree off so it fits!
Purchase your trees in person, my friends. An entire live tree. When the tip or growing point has been removed or damaged, the entire shape of the tree can be affected. The buds below the cut are now stimulated to become the new leader, and the fight is on! Your final result may be a tree with a bush on top.
Bare root stock has to be handled quickly with skilled care. Woody plants (trees and shrubs) that are shipped bare root in the spring, are typically dug the fall before and stored in coolers. Bare root stock may not always arrive when the weather conditions allow for planting in your yard. In some cases, you may have to heel them in or pot them up. Keeping them inside is not an option.
Many types of woody plants, such as maples and roses, also require sweating to initiate bud break. Sweating in the horticulture world is the process of creating a warm humid environment for the bare root stock, creating their own personal wake-up call of spring.
Usually, plants are wrapped in wet plastic or left in the packing box with re-wetted material until the buds are swelling. As soon as buds begin to swell, plant it.
All the plants may not be ready on the same day. Keep checking. Unlike plants in nature, the bare root stock does not experience the warmer temps and warming sun as spring arrives. When you order bare root stock, try to schedule it for April When you are planning to install the plants.
Always keep the roots wet or covered with wet material like burlap until they go into the planting hole. It takes about 20 seconds for root hairs to start drying out, so never leave plants just laying around, or dry out in the shipping box while they wait for you in the garage.
And so, the season of gardening chaos begins.
Less than one month away and the outdoor Mankato Farmers’ Market will be open. Starting date is 8 a.m. May 7 at the Best Buy store on Adams St. Weekday markets start in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.