This is the last time this year that (fill in the blank.) Every fall, it’s my go-to saying!
The last time I am raking this year, the last time I am pruning this year, the last time I am watering those shrubs this year and, saving the best for last, the last time I fight with a kinked, tangled up garden hose for the year!
There has to be someone who prowls the neighborhoods and ties, tangles, kinks and runs over your garden hoses, right where the fittings are located. There just has to be! When you are done untangling for the year, remember to join the two ends together to keep the mice out. I store mine in the garden in a big snakey pile. If I was kind enough to store them in the garage, then I would have to see them all winter and be reminded of our not so fun times together.
Recently I re-staked a small apple tree that tipped after being un-staked too soon, I guess. The photo should show my untraditional extra twisty cable lasso arrangement. A third stake and an additional cable could have been used to straighten it from two directions. I, however, am lazy this time of year and only one cable and two posts were at the ready. So, thinking outside the lazy box, I improvised.
I know you have started pruning and may be wondering: What are the three major cuts of a larger tree branch?
Before you start cutting, determine the branch to be removed. Why? You should be able to walk under your deciduous trees once they are close to mature size. Work on raising the canopy over the years by removing lower branches. Most deciduous trees have a main crotch area from which the larger branches grow. Smaller branches below that main crotch should be removed. Dead or dying branches are a no brainer; remove them. Sometimes just tipping the branches back (pruning the ends) will work without removing and entire limb. In some cases, removing a portion of the tip, if significant, will raise the branch with excess weight gone.
First step: A few inches from the trunk, cut through the bark on the underside of the branch you intend to remove. The purpose of this first step, of cutting through the bark is to prevent it from ripping and damaging the tree when the branch falls after the final cut in step three. (It's only necessary to cut through the bark in this first step and no deeper.)
Second step: Beyond the cut of the first step, cut through the entire branch. This removes the bulk of the weight of the branch, so only a stub should remain.
Third step: The final step is to cut and remove the remaining stub. With the bulk of the weight gone, it makes it easier to correctly cut the stub. Your cut should be just outside of the branch collar. The branch collar is a bulge or enlarged area between the tree trunk and where the branch begins, like a shoulder to the tree. Depending on the tree type and age of tree, the branch collar may be more obvious on some than others.
Years ago, it was recommended to cut flush to the trunk, removing the branch collar. That is no longer the acceptable way. Trees are found to heal better with the collar remaining. Wound paint is no longer recommended, either. Products are still used on oaks after pruning to stop disease issues, at least in the northern regions of the country. You can prune trees year round, especially in winter when the entire structure is visible.
Last winter’s weather was very agreeable to work in most days. No bugs, no blistering heat, no hot drying winds. Hard to believe but I am actually looking forward to splitting wood again this winter for bonfires and outdoor lunches.
This is the last Saturday — 8 a.m.-noon — for the outdoor Mankato Farmer’s Market located in the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by for veggies, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, pies, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are Nov. 13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m.–noon.
