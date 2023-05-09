It was panic time in our kitchen the other morning. For a few seconds, it seemed as if we were OUT OF COFFEE, a state of affairs that is up there with being out of Kleenex or dental floss, only much, much worse.
Thankfully, I found a half-filled can shoved to the back of a shelf and peace reigned once again in our humble abode. “Phew,” I thought. “I can’t live without coffee.”
After a cup or two, I went back to that overly dramatic, self-indulgent thought. Of course, I can live without coffee. Any of us can live without a whole lot of things we think we can’t live without. When it comes down to brass tacks, the only things we can’t live without are air, water and food and most of us could do with a lot less food, especially the stuff that tastes so good, like Big Macs and Dairy Queen Blizzards.
Later that day, I was at the grocery store where I overheard a woman beseeching the manager to order more of “that purple stuff in the cans with bubbles on it because my husband says he can’t live without it.”
It’s nice knowing you’re not the only overly dramatic person in town.
What are some of those other things we think we can’t live without? I suppose a more correct way to group them would be to call them “Things We’d Prefer to Always Have Around,” a more accurate terminology for coffee and Kleenex and that purple stuff in cans with bubbles on it.
For me, the list, in addition to coffee and Kleenex, would include:
⏹ The mute button on the television’s remote control. I often think about kissing that mute button to express my deeply felt thanks for stopping so many annoying commercials from reaching my tender ears.
⏹ Facebook. Not to post vacation photos since we have none, but because I love spying not only on my children but also on old high school friends and rivals and then texting my best friend from high school to compare notes. (I have heard our personalities are set by age four. I can attest to that fact. What I wonder is if any of us ever mature much beyond that age. Speaking solely for myself, I would say no.)
⏹ Paper newspapers. It’s going to be a sad day indeed when all newspapers go online. I recall reading about a young Bill Gates who said something along the lines of, “Gee, wouldn’t it be neat if there was a way to deliver all the news to people electronically so they wouldn’t have to get an actual newspaper every morning?” I suppose it is but many of us think that getting an actual newspaper is like getting a small gift on your front steps every day, a gift that tells you not only what’s happening in the world, but also your horoscope, the weather and coupons. Let’s not forget obituaries. Yes, online versions also do that, but for me without the same thrill of snapping open the front page.
⏹ Shopping malls. Although most people don’t visit the malls nearly as much as they used to, it’s nice knowing they’re there for rainy days when you want nothing more than to wander around thinking about what you’d buy if you were thinner and richer before stopping in the food court for a Blizzard.
Sometimes I think we live in incredibly luxury sated times, with all our needs — especially when it comes to junk food and entertainment — met. Then I wonder if maybe it might not be a character builder to have a little less luxury so readily available.
Probably, but if our personalities really and truly are set in stone at age four, mightn’t it be a waste of time to try to build more character? Time that might be better spent on Facebook or reading the newspaper? After all, how else are you going to find out what’s going on with your children and old high school classmates, not to mention your horoscope?
I’ll have to ponder that while I sip my third cup of coffee.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.