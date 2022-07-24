You know them. They are your friends and neighbors. You may see them and say, “So, what did you see last weekend?” They respond with the latest show they saw. What kind of show? Music. Always music.
It may be jazz, rock and roll, country or classical. It might be a stadium filled with 50,000 screaming fans; it might be an out-of-the-way jazz club where tomorrow’s legends are cutting their teeth.
Some folks see hundreds of shows a year. They plan their lives around opportunities to be in the room when it happens. It becomes a lifestyle.
Mike Lundgren, 50, of Mankato, has been going to shows for years. A construction worker and father of three, Lundgren keeps it pretty simple.
“It’s about the music,” he says. “I just love live music. All genres.”
Lundgren has seen hundreds of shows, and that’s not counting the ones he can’t remember. And while he says it’s just about the music, it’s also a little bit about the venue, like the famous Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Colorado, among others.
“I really enjoyed The Gorge in Washington state,” he says. “The scenery is breathtaking. There’s the music, and then there’s the outdoors.” Lundgren is also an avid mountain biker and enjoys hiking in northern Minnesota.
Lundgren says his first major show was a tour that included the bands Widespread Panic, Blues Traveler and, one of his favorites, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.
Lundgren has seen Big Head Todd and the Monsters 20 times and has even become friends with band member Todd Mohr. He says he once talked Mohr into wearing his GoPro camera on his head to film the concert from the guitarist’s angle.
Lundgren says his favorite show was a double bill with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Also near the top of his list was Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid, which was a “who’s who” of music including Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Dave Mathews, John Mellencamp and, of course, Nelson.
Of the big stadium shows, Lundgren says nothing compares to Pink Floyd.
Ask any Pink Floyd fan and they’ll tell you the expression “less is more” does not apply to any show frontman Roger Waters produces. “More is more” is the expression that comes to mind. Their shows include lasers that can be seen from space, mirror balls as large as cement trucks and, of course, the wall.
In one Pink Floyd show Lundgren witnessed, the band had an airplane fly into the wall.
“I looked up and an airplane on a cable was hurling toward the wall.”
When asked who is on his bucket list for concerts, he says, “No doubt about it, Eric Clapton. Who knows, maybe Red Rocks in Colorado in the mountains.”
Bruuuuuuuce!
What do you do if you are a 54-year-old single math teacher from Lake Crystal with no Netflix account and only two channels on your TV?
If you are Doug Burns you go to shows. Bruce Springsteen shows — 130 Bruce Springsteen shows.
“I have my 2023 schedule ready, including tickets for shows in Denmark, Sweden and Austria.”
When asked why, Doug says: “The goosebumps. I get them every time that first chord is played. I love live music.”
Burns is a soft-spoken man who loves music and loves his job teaching math and coaching track.
“I get excited when our relay team wins a medal at the state track meet,” he says. “That’s the same kind of excitement I find going to shows.”
Besides Springsteen, he has seen many other music and comedy shows. He saw Prince at First Avenue. James Taylor. Madonna. Neil Young. Jackson Brown. Elton John.
But why so many Springsteen shows?
“It’s the goosebumps I get. The adrenaline rush of a live performance,” Burns says. “When you have seen as many shows as I have, you learn how to see and use your experience to enhance the experience. How to get the best seats and how to time your move to the front of the house to be next to the stage for the encore.”
One year Burns remembers having his elbows on the carpeted stage. He got rug burns.
“I was really into it and I scuffed up my arms,” he says.
At another show, one of his friends got one of Springsteen’s harmonicas. He’s also seen Springsteen’s immensely popular Broadway show.
“I saw it five times on Broadway. That show featured his wife, Patty. It was fantastic,” he says. “I liked that I got to see the creative side of The Boss with him on guitar and piano, and the best part is his storytelling about growing up in New Jersey.”
Access all areas
Suzanne Douma has been to dozens of shows. She has a clear, No. 1 fave: “Michael Franti is my favorite performer.”
He is a 6-foot-7-inch rapper and Douma has heard him several times.
“He is a peace advocate and his music promotes social justice,” she says. “He has a purpose behind his music.”
Douma’s road to music Is different from others. She was a radio announcer at KEEZ and also KMSU. The job gave her access to musicians and other top media influencers.
“I did dozens of interviews and I was backstage at most of the shows I went to,” she says. “One time I was interviewing a big talent and the manager came over and bumped into my recorder and said, ‘This interview is over.’”
She met Lionel Richie once and says he was a wonderful person and was very gracious in the interview she had with him.
“He was just a class act and his show was memorable,” she says. “So much so that on the way home his music played on and on in my head. All night long.”
Most performers were decent and kind, she says.
“It was special to go backstage,” she says, “and it also saved on expense so I was able to see a lot of shows.”
When trying to calculate the number of shows she’s attended, she came to a number that was close to 50. And then she’d stop and grab the pen again.
“Oh, I forgot one,” she’d say.
She does have a regret.
“I didn’t see Prince,” she says. And a few seconds later, a surprised look washed over her face. “Stevie Wonder! I can’t believe I didn’t have him on the list. He did a tribute to Prince in a show in St. Paul and I suppose that triggered my memory.”
Douma spent 19 years teaching English and speech in St. Clair and continues to hit the road once and awhile.
“A few years ago I wanted to see Fleetwood Mac so bad I waved down a friend and yelled ‘Let’s go to the Cities and see Fleetwood Mac!’” she recalls. “So we drove up and bought tickets from a scalper, and it was one of the best concerts I ever saw. And we got the tickets for face value.”
Being an insider during her radio days still results in a few opportunities to see stars up close. Well, almost.
“Brandi Carlisle wanted to go fishing, so Eric Jones at the civic center asked my husband, Curt, and I to take her out on our pontoon,” she says. “It didn’t work out that time, but maybe next time. I have seen her three times and I won’t miss her (shows).”
