More than a month ago, “BigBox Home Improvement Inc.” stores had mandated its customers to wear a mask to protect its employees and patrons.
Many people had complained then that the policy was silly and obstructed their rights as a customer. Instead of wearing a mask, people had decided to just go to other “BigBox” stores to get their needs (or … at least that’s what they were saying on Facebook comments.)
They created a fuss, stating that it took away their liberties, they reminded whoever would read their commonly misspelled comments that they were not sheep. And they would be damned to be out and about wearing a mask. Because after all, they usually say, this virus is a hoax, a political ploy and not as perilous as the common flu. (Of course, these are false claims.)
All of these comments, reactions and opinions solely were aimed at few select stores implementing the mask policy.
There was even a customer who assaulted an employee at “BigBox Home Improvement Inc.” over the mask policy.
So … What will be the outcome if Mankato sets the mask ordinance?
Certainly, I hope that patrons won’t assault essential employees, or anyone else for that matter. The optimist in me also hopes that commenters would just be nice to one another and stop spreading misinformation. That more than likely won’t happen.
More realistically, if Mankato sets the ordinance, wearing a mask will help curb the coronavirus as stated in my other column, Bruh, this isn’t about you. But it really should be. Protect yourself and your family, essential employees and most importantly, your community, by wearing a mask.
Don’t take my word for it — I’m no scientist or doctor. However, I can Google, so here’s some information I gathered from the web.
Wearing a mask, according to Mayo Clinic’s website, helps stop the spread of the nasty things that come out of our mouths. Some of these things are droplets, splashes and sprays. Wearing a mask can prevent those from flying about to another person.
And you might say, “Well, I’m not sick! Why should I wear a mask?” The scary thing with COVID-19 is that some people might have the virus, but aren’t aware (AKA asymptomatic.) Non-mask wearers could be spreading the virus without knowing it. Wearing a mask, however, helps curb the spread.
Masks can also be easily found now, as many people are making and selling them (there are also some people who are giving away masks, just gotta look!) But if you don’t want to buy one — even though you should, because there are some really cool prints out there — it’s easy to cover up.
Wear a bandanna to look like a cool — and socially responsible — bandit. You could also use a scarf. Hopkins Medicine’s website states that any cotton or linen material can be used as a face covering. They stress, however, the fewer holes the better, since the point is to prevent spreading droplets.
There are also tutorials online for those who are on the crafty side to make a mask. Make the face covering your own with your favorite print. I had even seen a lady earlier this week that had Bedazzled her mask! You go girl.
There was even someone just this week who said he felt like he looked like Lone Ranger wearing a mask …
Whatever you decide on, wear a mask. It can literally save someone’s life.
And stop harassing essential employees (now and always.)
