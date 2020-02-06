At the Carnegie Art Center hangs a cross.
In white crochet thread, Gregory Wilkins hand-stitched the locations or spaces of mass gun violence in the United States from 1982 until December 2019. Pink and red crochet threads represent the number of lives lost.
December 2019, the United States had the greatest number of mass murders.
“We had 10, and it happens so often that we don’t even think,” Gregory Wilkins said. “It’s become cliche.”
The piece, and Wilkins’ exhibit, is titled “Thoughts and Prayers.”
“I chose to call it that for so many different reasons,” Wilkins said. “Marjory Douglas, students were slaughtered. Pulse nightclub, the largest mass killing of LGBT people, happened. And I wanted to do something to bring attention to gun violence and social justice.”
The piece is collaborative, Wilkins said, and will grow over the next three weeks the exhibit will be at the Carnegie. Located near the cross is a jar with facts about guns and gun violence. Viewers are encouraged to take one with them. There are also red pieces of paper with hand-printed AK-47s and handguns.
Guests can then write their own thought or prayer on one of those pieces of paper, scroll it up and attach it to the piece.
“(The cross) is under the rotunda, the stained-glass here at the Carnegie, which I think gives it a place where people can reflect — a sacred space, in a way,” Wilkins said. “I’m hoping people, when they come, they’ll really ponder and think about their own rights but also their own responsibilities, be it if they’re a gun owner or if they’re not a gun owner.”
Wilkins' exhibit features 70 pieces in which he uses paint, photography collage, embroidery thread and beading.
In his photography, he showcases the people that he has met throughout his travels around the world in his social justice work with indigenous people from Bangladesh and Morocco to Australia and Singapore. He has collected 400 photos of those who met along the way, of which a few are on display at the Carnegie.
“I've worked with people around the planet, people I've met, stories I've collected and hopefully people will think about their responsibilities about what it means to be community.”
Using thread and intricate beading, he highlights the personality and features of each individual. Sometimes it’s the eyes. For others it's the hair. Behind each photograph there’s a story. One shows the “real wizard” of New Zealand, a single mother with a little boy who lived on the streets in a metal shack.
“Such a beautiful face, and he would have tea with me and we would just tell stories about his brothers,” he said.
In each piece, he hopes that, much like “Thoughts and Prayers,” that guests will take a moment to think.
“There's this thread, that's woven throughout the entire show, and the idea of thoughts and prayers, is I want people to think past this idea of the soulless mantra of thoughts and prayers,” Wilkins said.
“So when I hear someone say ‘Oh, they're in my thoughts and my prayers,’ for me that means emptiness. That's cliche talk. That means nothing to me. You can really affect change. So what are you doing to affect change?”
