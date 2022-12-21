I caved in. Last week I started to feed the birds again after several months of offering nothing. I guess if I want them around eating my insects next summer, I need to help them through the winter. I posted a sign that reads “No possums, squirrels, rabbits, deer or racoons.” We’ll see if that helps.
For those of you with a real Christmas tree, they have a great second use as a temporary bird shelter. Birds love the evergreens in the winter which offer protection for the wind. Sticking your tree in the snow afterwards or on the deck can help out a bit!
I am a fake tree person which might come as a surprise. I know that trees are grown for this purpose, but personally it causes me pain to see a perfectly healthy tree cut down to adorn my living room for one month. Plus, if I only want to put a tree up for a week, I don’t worry I didn’t get my money’s worth!
The first Christmas tree farm was established in 1901. It started as more of a desperation crop, as nothing else would grow in an uneven rocky field. Prior to that, most folks just cut their own from their property or in the woods.
See what transpires
It’s the time of year to focus on indoor plant health. Did you know your indoor plants like your outdoor plants breathe in oxygen and give off carbon dioxide in the form of water vapor? The process is called transpiration. Leaves contain zillions of tiny holes called stomata — up to 250,000 per square inch on the leaves of an apple tree. The stomata numbers vary by type of plant.
Stomata are fully open when light is present and nearly closed when it’s dark. For every temperature increase of 10 degrees, the respiration rate can double. This also doubles the loss of moisture in a plant. So, it stands to reason that, on hot days, plants use and lose water more rapidly.
A single mature corn plant can transpire two quarts of water per day! Outdoor plants benefit from rains to keep their leaves clean, so they can transpire as needed.
Indoor plants need your help. The leaves on indoor plants become dusty and the stomata become plugged, limiting the transpiration. The easiest way to clean smaller plants is to set them in a sink or bathtub and using a spray nozzle gently wash the leaves off.
For larger floor plants, use a squirt bottle of water and spray the leaves holding a small towel or catching device under them allowing the water to run off. Both the tops and bottoms of leaves should be cleaned off. A plant with plugged stomata suffers greatly. It can’t take in the needed oxygen and it also can’t use up the water you are giving it when it can’t expel it. This in turn can lead to the root system rotting as it is just sitting in the water, unable to correctly use it.
In addition to cleaning the leaves on indoor plants, over time the soil in potted plants needs your attention as well. Ever notice the rim of the container or the top of the soil building up with white particles? Salts and other minerals are collecting.
If your plants are small enough to handle easily, then repotting may be needed into a clean pot with fresh indoor potting mix. Before placing into the new pot, remove the top 1-2 inches of old soil mix, and top dress once in the new pot. If you do not want to re-pot, you can try flushing the minerals out. This involves removing as much of the buildup as you can by hand or using an old spoon. Then, place the plant in a sink and gently run water over the soil until the water runs out of the bottom for a couple of minutes. This helps flush out the accumulated minerals.
If your plant is too big to move, remove obvious mineral build up. Then also remove a top layer of the soil, about 2 inches per every foot height of the container. Then apply fresh indoor potting soil back to the original level. Young plants, especially seedlings are sensitive to salts and minerals and it can quickly be the death of them.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Saturdays through March at Bomgaars Supply on Adams Street near Hilltop Hy-Vee starting.
